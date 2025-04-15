The Olympic torches of Milan-Cortina 2026 revealed: this is how they are done

Credit: Milan Cortina 2026



The new torches have been revealed Olympic and Winter Paralympic Of Milan Cortina 2026. The presentation took place through two simultaneous events in Japan atExpo 2025 of Osakawith the athletes Martina Caironi and Carolina Kostner, and to Three -year Of Milan With Stefania Belmondo and Bebe Vio. The style, as clearly visible from the images published by the official channels, is absolutely essential and hence the name Essential. The torches will start with a relay the November 26, 2025 From Olimpia to Greece and the February 6, 2026 To start XXV Winter Olympic Games.

The two torches will be used respectively for the Olympics and for the Paralympics And the only difference lies in color: the Olympic one has shades green And blue, while the Paralympic one has shades on the bronze. Each weighs 1060 grams – cylinder excluded – and was made mainly with recycled materials, In particular by a brass and aluminum league. Sustainability is also reflected in the possibility of recharging them for well 10 times: this allows you to reduce the number of torches required. The technological heart of the torch, however, is his burner, powered by bio-gpl Produced to start also from renewable raw materials, such as waste and residues of exhausted kitchen oils, animal fats and residues of the agri -food industry. As for the external finish, this was made through a technology called PVD (Steam physical deposition) which allows you to deposit a thin metal film on an area, amplifying the reflective and changing effect

The torch design was commissioned by Eni and Versalis to Study Carlo Ratti Associati while engineering and production at Cavagna Group. The two torches will be exhibited at Italian pavilion throughout the Osaka Expo as well as to Triennale di Milano From May until the end of the Olympics and Paralympics. At the end of the sporting events, on the other hand, they will be delivered to the Olympic Museum of Lausanne, in Switzerland.