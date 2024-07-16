The only countries in America that have 3 of the 5 largest freshwater reserves in the world

Freshwater reserves in the world are a valuable resource that is currently being looked after with much greater care and importance. This is because water, being a vital resource for life, could become scarce at some point, which represents a responsibility of the whole world to preserve it; remembering that only 3% of all water in the world is fresh.

In this regard, although there are few countries that have the opportunity to have freshwater reservesthere are some important territories whose preservation has now become part of the global agenda. Below, we reveal the countries whose reserves are the most important and are located in America.

Countries with the largest freshwater reserves in the world

This 2024, the world Bank has conducted a study in which it has revealed which countries have the largest and most important freshwater reserves in the world, of which 3 out of 5 of them are in AmericaCan you imagine what they are?

Brazil: The South American country is home to the Guarani aquiferone of the largest on the planet, which extends over four countries, although most of its area is in Brazilian territory. In addition, the country is home to the Amazon Riverthe world’s largest river system, providing approximately 5,661 cubic kilometers of fresh water.

Guaraní Aquifer, the largest freshwater reserve in America. Photo: Ecoportal

Russia: This European country has 4,312 cubic kilometers of fresh water and is home to important bodies of water, such as the Lake Baikalwhich is the deepest and has the largest volume of fresh water in the world. In addition, a significant portion of the Arcticwith its extensive ice reserves, is also part of its territory.

Canada: It has a vast amount of lakes and rivers, It is home to 20% of the world’s fresh water, reaching approximately 2,850 cubic kilometers of this resource. Among its bodies of water, the Lake Superior.

USA: One of the nations with the most territory in the world, It has 2,813 cubic kilometers of fresh water and has significant water resources, including those Great Lakes which it shares with Canada, in addition to having extensive infrastructure for the management and conservation of these resources.

China: Despite facing serious problems of water distribution and quality, it has fundamental rivers such as the Yangtze and the yellowessential for its dense population and agriculture. Today, It has about 2,813 cubic kilometers of fresh water.

Where are the world’s largest freshwater reserves?

Only 3% of the world’s water is freshwhile 97% is salt water. This small fraction of fresh water is found in groundwater, lakes, rivers and in soil moisture, with Most of it stored in glaciers and ice caps.

The continent with the largest freshwater reserve

The antartidaknown as the white continent, is characterized by its unique features. This continent receives between 101 and 152 mm of precipitation annually and, although it has no rivers or lakes, it contains 90% of the planet’s fresh water.