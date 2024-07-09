The ONLY countries in South America whose citizens can travel to Canada WITHOUT A VISA and reside for 6 months

The Canadian Government’s decision to remove the visa requirement for citizens of two South American countries has sparked great interest. This benefit, which allows citizens to stay in Canada for up to six monthsis part of the Electronic Travel Authorization Program (eTAfor its acronym in English). This measure has been implemented to promote tourism and trade relations between Canada and the beneficiary countries.

The new measure allows citizens of two South American countries to enter Canada without a traditional visa, provided they meet the following requirements: certain prerequisitesIn addition, two other Latin American nations will also have the opportunity to travel to the North American country for both tourism and business.

Which 2 South American countries can citizens travel to Canada WITHOUT A VISA?

Citizens of Argentina and Uruguay are the only ones in South America who can travel to Canada without requiring a visathanks to the eTA. To obtain this authorization, you must have had a Canadian visa in the last ten years or have a non-resident visa valid in the United States. This permit allows stays of up to six months for tourism, family visits, business or short-term studies.

The requirements for obtaining an eTA are simple: a valid passport, a credit card, an email address and internet access are required. It is important to note that the eTA is only valid for Air travelThose planning to enter Canada by other means of transportation must apply for a visitor visa.

” title=” Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). Photo: TV Azteca

” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async”>

Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). Photo: TV Azteca

In addition to Argentina and Uruguay, other Latin American countries such as Costa Rica and Panama have also been included in this visa exemption list.

What is an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA)?

The Electronic Travel Authorization, known as eTA, is an entry requirement for citizens of certain countries who wish to visit Canada for short periods. This permit allows travelers to reside in Canada up to six months and is required for those travelling for tourism, business or transiting through a Canadian airport.

To obtain an eTA, applicants must complete an online form, which will provide basic information and passport details. Once approved, that authorization is electronically linked to the traveler’s passport and has a Validity of five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. It is important to note that the eTA does not guarantee entry into Canada, as immigration officers have the final say in this matter.

If the purpose of the trip is to work or study in Canada, it is necessary to obtain a work or study permit before travelling. If approved, an eTA will automatically be issued, allowing the holder to board their flight to Canada.

Which is the only country in South America whose citizens can travel to the US without a visa?

From June 2024, Argentine citizens will be able to travel to the United States without visathanks to the country’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program, VWP). This program facilitates visits for tourism and business for periods of up to 90 days.

Argentina’s inclusion in the VWP reflects the country’s efforts to comply with the strict security and international cooperation standards set by the United States. This move is expected to boost tourism and trade relations between Argentina and the United States.

How do you apply for a visa to Canada?

To apply for a visa to travel to Canada, you have two options: online application or paper application (in specific situations).

Online application:

Provide your passport information in the visa application.

Make the payment online with a credit card.

Please verify your email address. If payment is confirmed, you will receive the visa by email.



Paper application (specific situations)

Complete the paper application form.

Follow the instructions to send it by mail or deliver it in person.

How many people travel to Canada per year?

In 2019, 22,145,406 tourists from other countries travelled to Canada. This number increased by 1,011,406 people, 4.79% compared to the previous year. Tourism in Canada comes mainly from the United States (68.33%), the United Kingdom (3.75%) and China (3.49%).

Which Latin American countries have direct flights to Canada?