The only country in South America with access to 3 oceans and with territories on 3 continents

The ocean covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface and is essential for life. Of the 195 countries in existence, only three have the particularity of being able to access three oceans. This characteristic highlights the geographical diversity of these countries, but also gives them strategic advantages in terms of trade and defenseThe South American nation also has three territories on different continents.

This South American country has territories in America, Oceania and Antarctica. Its status as a tricontinental This makes it an exceptional case in the world and it shares this category only with France, which has territories in Europe, America and Africa.

These countries have access to both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Which are the only countries in the world with access to 3 oceans?

Russia, Canada and Chile are the only countries that have access to three of the planet’s five oceans. Russiathe largest country in the world, has coasts on the Pacific Ocean to the east, the Arctic Ocean to the north and, although indirectly, on the Atlantic Ocean through the Baltic Sea. For its part, Canadathe second largest country on the planet, is bordered to the west by the Pacific Ocean, to the east by the Atlantic Ocean and to the north by the Arctic Ocean, as it has an impressive coastal area that covers more than 200,000 kilometers.

Chilion the other hand, stands out for its access to three oceans and for being the only tricontinental country in Latin America. Located on the western coast of South America, the Chilean nation borders the Pacific Ocean and, through its claim to Antarctica, has access to the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the Antarctic Ocean.

Why is Chile tricontinental?

Chile is considered a tricontinental country due to its presence in South America, Oceania and AntarcticaThe Chilean mainland stretches from the Atacama Desert in the north to the Magallanes region in the south, and borders the Pacific Ocean. In addition, this nation has island territories in Oceania, such as Easter Island and Salas y Gómez Island, which are part of this continent.

As for Antarctica, Chile claims a portion known as the Chilean Antarctic Territory. Although its sovereignty is suspended by the Antarctic Treaty, this region represents a significant extension of Chilean territory to the south, reaching all the way to the South Pole. This fact confirms Chileans as a country with a presence on three different continents, which gives it a unique strategic and geographical advantage in the world.

What is the other tricontinental country in the world?

France is one of the few countries considered tricontinental in the world, along with Chile. This designation is due to the fact that it has territories in Europe, America and Africa, all of them integrated into the French Republic. Europeis metropolitan France. In America, there are Guadeloupe and Martinique in the Antilles, as well as French Guiana in the Caribbean. South America. Finally, in Africathe territories of Réunion and Mayotte are located.

What are the bioceanic countries in the world?

A bioceanic country is one that has coasts in two different oceansSome of the best known in the world have access to the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans: