The only series to watch on Netflix in the last weekend of 2024

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this last weekend of 2024 but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 27 to 29 December 2024.

Squid Game 2 because it’s the only series to watch this weekend

This weekend our serial recommendations are all, or almost all, aimed at the return of one of the most anticipated series of the last three years: Squid Game. The second season of the South Korean survival game is on Netflix from December 26th with eight new episodes ready to glue you to the screen once again. Three years after winning the Squid Game, Player 456 gives up on going to the United States and returns with a new purpose in mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another deadly challenge with new contestants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won and try to destroy the deadly game from within. Will he succeed? It’s up to you to find out!

