The Peruvian woman who started cleaning floors in Canada and now her business has been recognized as the best Latin American establishment

Sandra Mendizábal, originally from Villa Rica in Peru, has forged a story of overcoming and love for coffee, inherited from generations of coffee growers. After Facing personal adversity, she decided to move to Quebec, Canadawhere, together with his partner whom he met there, he opened Chasca Coffee in 2023, a space that fuses Peruvian and Canadian cuisine.

Who is Sandra Mendizabal?

From Villa Rica, a town in the central jungle of Peru Known for its rich tradition in coffee cultivation, she inherited her love for this bean from her ancestors, who have been linked to coffee growing for generations. After a childhood surrounded by coffee plantations, she moved to Lima, where she faced various challenges, from joining the Air Force to overcoming a serious stroke that forced her to rethink her future.

“Doctors advised me to stop promoting medicine in order to find balance and reduce stress. That’s when I decided to return to my mother’s village and understood the true value of coffee, a treasure that until then had gone unnoticed,” recalled the businesswoman in an interview with Informercado.

On May 11 of this year, the establishment was awarded the prize for best Latin restaurant in all of Quebec. Photo: Tripadvisor

Why did you immigrate to Canada?

The decision to emigrate arose from difficult circumstances. In 2019, personal and security issues, including an attempted kidnapping of her youngest daughter, prompted her to seek a safer environment for her family. She arrived in Quebec with few resources and began her Canadian life cleaning floors and houses.In Canada, she met Martin Savignac, a chef with whom she shared her life and passion for coffee. Together, they devised a plan to open a business that would combine his culinary skills with her rich coffee heritage.

In what year did you open your store in Quebec?

Chasca Coffee opened its doors on June 14, 2023 in Quebec. It is not just an establishment, but a cultural space that fuses Peruvian and Canadian cuisine. In the future, they plan to expand with branches in shopping centers and other cities such as Toronto and Vancouver. On May 11 of this year, the establishment was awarded as the best Latin restaurant in all of Quebec.and Sandra received the Businesswoman of the Year award at the Empy Awards.

What awards have you received?

The businesswoman has been widely recognized for her exceptional contribution to the promotion of Peruvian culture and coffee, earning the title of ‘The Lady of Peruvian Coffee’. Among his many honors, he has received the key to the city of Nuevo Chimbote and the award for ‘Best Life Story’ awarded by Telefónica del Perú.

In 2015, she was appointed ‘Villaricense Woman of the Year’ and highlighted as ‘Enterprising woman’ by Sierra y Selva Exportadora in Pasco, Peru. In addition, its notable influence in the coffee sector has earned it the title of ‘Ambassador of Peruvian Coffee’ of the Gastronomic Board of Peru.