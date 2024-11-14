The Piano Lesson, the new film with Samuel L. Jackson from August Wilson’s masterpiece, plot and when it comes out

“The Piano Lesson” will soon land on Netflix, the film based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, which was staged on Broadway with the same actors. Standing out in the cast are Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington who have the same roles as the show whose tour ended in January 2023. The film bears the signature of Malcolm Washington and among the producers there is a name that shines above all , that of Denzel Washington. Among the actors in the film there are also Ray Fischer and Michael Potts, who starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in the theatrical production written by LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

The Piano Lesson: the plot

The film is set in the United States after the Great Depression, in 1936, and follows the story of the Charles family from Pittsburgh. In Doaker Charles’ house there is an ancient piano that was built by their ancestor during the times of slavery. For this reason the instrument has something magical and spiritual in itself because it represents an heirloom of freedom and a piece of their family’s history. Doaker’s daughter Berniece wants to keep this precious object in her home because it is a gift she inherited from her great-grandfather. However, his brother, Boy Willie, a sharecropper, wants to sell it to buy the land where his ancestors worked hard.

The Piano Lesson: the cast and characters

John David Washington (Tenet, The Creator) plays the role of Boy Willie, the role played by Samuel L. Jackson himself (“Pulp fiction”, “Django Unchained”) in the 1987 theatrical performance. This character is Doaker’s nephew Charles who has the face of Jackson. The cast also includes Ray Fisher (“Justice League”, “The Flash”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”), who plays Lymon, and Michael Potts (“37”, “Cicada”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom “) as Wining Boy. Extraordinary Texas singer Erykah Badu (“The Land”) plays Lucille.

Completing the list of actors are: Skylar Aleece Smith (“Kinship”), Jerrika Hinton (“Mr. Crocket”, “A Christmas Kiss”, “Here and Now”, “Grey’s Anatomy”), Gail Bean (“Snowfall”, “Paradise Lost”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”, “Parallel”, “The devil to pay”) and Corey Hawkins (“24: Legacy”, “The Color purple”, “Surivive”).

The Piano Lesson: when it comes out

The film “The Piano Lesson” will be released on Netflix starting November 22, 2024.

The Piano Lesson: the trailer