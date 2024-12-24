The plan of the ‘Melonians’ to unite the European right, from the People’s Party to Orban and Salvini

After the resignation of Giorgia Meloni, the European Conservatives and Reformists party is preparing for a change of leadership. The reins of the political formation will pass to former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The exponent of the Law and Justice party intends to work so that the right of the European Parliament, from the moderate of the People’s Party to the more radical of the Patriots of Viktor Orbán, Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini, come together to dictate the new European agenda.

“We basically have a majority, or almost,” Morawiecki said in an interview with Politico, referring to the combined strengths of the three groups in the European Parliament. This would represent an opportunity to increase “informal cooperation” with the EPP “in all sectors related to the economy”, he added.

The majority

The official majority in support of Ursula von der Leyen’s new Commission is made up of popular, socialists and liberals, who together number 401 of the 720 deputies in the Chamber. Ppe, Ecr and Patrioti, however, only reach 350, not enough to govern. However, by joining them with the other radical right formation, the Europe of Sovereign Nations, the deputies would become 375, exceeding the required majority of 361.

However, such a majority would be very controversial, since a cordon sanitaire has long existed against the radical right in Parliament to prevent it from gaining power. Despite this, the popular have already violated this cordon in the past and could do so again.

Via the Green Deal

Morawiecki clarified that he has not yet spoken directly with the EPP leader, Manfred Weber, “in recent months”, but it is likely that the two will discuss things soon. In particular, Morawiecki said the parties could work together to eliminate or at least weaken the Green Deal. According to him, this environmental measure “has contributed enormously to the loss of competitiveness in Europe”. “Look at which country is exporting most of its green production to Europe: China. Wind turbines come from China. Electric vehicles: from China. Batteries for electric vehicles: mostly from China,” Morawiecki said.

Europe’s goal to phase out the combustion engine by 2035 is, in his view, “too little too late”, and Brussels should take measures to reduce the price of carbon emissions. “I encourage the Commission to be really courageous on this issue,” Morawiecki said, adding that despite his rejection of the EU’s green goals, he considers himself a “supporter” of clean energy.

The world with Trump

Regarding foreign policy and the new world balance, the former Polish prime minister said he was satisfied with the election of Donald Trump, arguing that Giorgia Meloni and Orbán could create a bridge with him, acting as “translators” of European politics for the next Republican president of the United States. “I believe that, with my humble role and with Giorgia Meloni in her position, we would be an ideal intermediary between the United States and Europe,” he said, adding that Orbán also has an “excellent relationship” with Trump.

Regarding Ukraine, Morawiecki expressed confidence that Trump will not abandon the country in the war against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. “It is difficult for me to imagine that President Trump would want to start his second term with a defeat like the one that the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, suffered in Afghanistan,” he concluded.