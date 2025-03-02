The plan to relaunch the European automotive industry

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Relaunch the automotive sector – Wednesday 5 March the Commission will present its expected action plan for the automotive sector. After the strategic dialogue with the representatives of the industry, launched in January, the community executive should explain how to support this sector that employs 13 million people and represents about seven percent of European GDP, as part of a wider push to relaunch the competitiveness of the continent.

Away the fines – Brussels should primarily advance a proposal to meet the requests of the car manufacturers who have asked for flexibility on the target reduction in the emissions of the parks machines this year, target that if not respected they could lead to heavy fines. But ambitious proposals are also expected as European incentives for the purchase of electric cars, to allow to maintain farewell to fuel engines by 2035, without however endangering the sustainability and competitiveness of the industry.

Help Ukraine without Trump – Today, Sunday 2 most of the EU leaders will be in London for a meeting on Ukraine organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and in which Zelensky, NATO secretary general Rutte and Turkish president Erdogan will also participate. The meeting will serve to discuss how to continue supporting Kiev after the now probable US disengagement, how to keep the hopes of a peace agreement with Vladimir Putin’s Russia alive and how to guarantee long -term safety of the country (and Europe).

Looking for a new leader – The meeting arrives after the dramatic live upside down clash between Zelensky, Trump and Vance at the White House. After the real assault on the Ukrainian president, Europe (with the exception of Hungary) tightened around Kiev, praising the dignity of the country’s leader. The high representative Kallas said that “it has clearly emerged that the free world needs a new leader. It is up to us, Europeans, to collect this challenge”. Will we be capable of it?

Weapons in Kiev – The 27 heads of state and EU government will then meet in the special European Council convened by President Antonio Costa on Thursday 6 March. Central more than ever will now be the discussion on a new military package for Ukraine, given that US aid in all probability will be stopped. Zelensky hopes to obtain a commitment so that new weapons are provided as soon as possible, including missiles, air defense systems and artillery bullets.

The Contoria Hungary – As always there is the rock to overcome of Viktor Orban’s Hungary, who opposes any new military help in Kiev, especially in the context of the opening of the interviews between Russia and the United States. Europeans have already provided around 134 billion euros of Ukraine aid, of which just under 50 billion euros in military support.

Other hot themes

Strategic dialogue on steel – Also on Wednesday 5 March the Commission should launch the strategic dialogue on steel to face the crisis in the sector in the context of the climatic transition and the risks related to the duties on aluminum and steel imposed by Trump. The plan will be coordinated by the vice -president Stephane Séjourré. At the first meeting, which will be chaired by Von der Leyen, key representatives of the entire steel ship chain were invited to participate.

Gender equality – In view of March 8, the commission this week should also also be its’ women’s rights table ‘table’. The plan should elaborate a new strategy for gender equality, from the fight against gender -based violence in the economic emancipation of women, to their participation in politics and face discrimination in health, education, housing, social protection and offer of goods and services.

Moldova towards the EU – The president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, will go on Monday 3 in Chiyondău, Moldova, where he will meet President Maia Sandu, to reiterate the full support of the EU to the Moldovan government and his European integration process. Thursday 6 the deputies of the European Parliament will give the first green light in the commission the 1.9 billion euro tool that aims to support reforms in the country and make the adhesion process progress.

EU Council

Syrian refugees – Wednesday 5 March Council Interior Affairs with the ministers of the twenty -seven who will meet in Brussels to discuss the external dimension of the migration, especially in light of the change of regime in Syria. With Assad’s expulsion many countries think of removing the right to asylum to the Syrians, but Brussels believes it is still early to trust the new leadership of the nation. We will also speak of internal safety, the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.

Fundamental rights – On Friday 7th at the Justice Council, the ministers will hold a political debate on a proposal for directive to harmonize some aspects of bankruptcy law, one of the key initiatives of the action plan of the union of capital markets. The Council will also approve the conclusions on the application of the EU fundamental rights Charter. The situation will also take place regarding the fight against impunity as regards the crimes committed in the war in Ukraine.

EU Parliament

Houses at affordable prices – Monday 3 in the Special Commission of the European Parliament on the housing crisis debate with commissioner Dan Jørgesen and vice -president Raffaele Fitto on the initiatives that the Community executive intends to undertake to guarantee accommodation at affordable prices. We will discuss how to help member states to promote sustainable solutions.

Public contracts – While the European Parliament is preparing to review the legislation on public procurement, the socialist group organizes a debate with politicians, experts and civil society on Wednesday to solicit the introduction of social and sustainable criteria mandatory in contracts, arguing that they are fundamental to ensure that the expenditure for public contracts promotes quality jobs, Equi wages and decent work conditions. Here the program.

Food disorders – Vice -president Antonella Sberna and the European Food Forum will host a discussion on the EU approach to eating disorders, mental health and their wider impact on society. Organized as part of the week of awareness on March eating disorders, the event will explore the regulatory landscape, prevention strategies, the role of social media and the integration of mental health and nutrition in community policies. Here the program

Fight against ‘Ruscism’ – Tuesday 4 the group of reformist conservatives (ECR), organizes a discussion on the “Russian neo-imperialism” and on the ideology of the so-called “Ruscism”, a term that means ‘Russian fascism’. Organized in collaboration with the mission of Ukraine at the EU, the event will focus on strategies to counter Moscow’s ideology. Here the program.

Mini Cofoe – From 6 to 8 March in Brussels Congress of Eumans, the pan -European movement founded by Marco Cappato. On the first day, to the European Parliament, experts, activists and institutional representatives will discuss how to make the European Union more participatory. In the other two days, 100 citizens will be called to form a representative sample of the company by age, sex, employment and other sociological characteristics and propose concrete initiatives. A sort of mini conference on the future of Europe (info here).