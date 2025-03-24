The pope is alive and conspiracy theorists are a social scourge





Pope Francis was discharged from the Gemelli Policlinico after 38 days of hospitalization and returned to the Vatican, in the residence of Santa Marta, where he will spend at least two months of convalescence. After all, however, the real news is that it is alive. Yes, because in the era of constant doubt and the theories of the conspiracy – which in some ways are even worse than fake news – more time is spent convincing the people of the truthfulness of the facts rather than telling them.

So the audio recorded by Bergoglio in the hospital, with a tired and suffering voice, widespread on the evening of March 6 in St. Peter’s Square, would have been generated by artificial intelligence, exactly like the first photo published after a month of hospitalization, which portrayed him three quarters of his shoulders, leaving the face of the profile face, while praying in the hospital chapel. It is not difficult to imagine, therefore, that at the sight of the Holy Father overlooking the balcony of his hospital chamber, while he greeted hundreds of loyalty in the square and thanked them with a faint but clear voice, those convinced that he had died thought they were certainly a impersonator, an actor made up of Fior Fior of professionals, or even a hologram. Because if there is one thing that conspiracy theorists can very well arrive to deny the evidence, formulating even more improbable theses, in order not to see their desire for conspiracy crumble, that dose of intrigue from which to draw every time to feel more awake than others.

No, it’s not just Fabrizio Corona

Of the castroneries shot by Fabrizio Corona, the one on the Pope’s death is one of the most harmless, but above all it is not among his ‘pearls’ who dictated the media agenda (alas), influencing people. Last, he beat the conspiracyers of the first hour on time. The supporters of the mantra “is dead but they don’t tell us” are everywhere, since the day of the first respiratory crisis of Bergoglio. “They are around us”, as Frankie Hi-Nrg Mc sings, and the ugly is that they talk to us, unlike the protagonists of the piece “Those who are right”. And they also speak so much, too much, they spavali in their imaginative deductions.

“He died, that department has been empty for days” they would have said Gemelli Insider to Friends of Friends of Friends. Very self -evident sources with which at least one of our acquaintances came into contact and slammed it in the face. Because then it works like this when the conspiracy tam tam starts, there is always a close source that one cannot fail to trust – “What reason would it have to say such a thing?” – And go with the wireless phone game. Not to mention the motivations for which the Pope’s death would have been kept hidden, from the “a conclave would be too complicated during the Jubilee” to “they are taking time to agree on the successor”, as if we had some role for the white smoke and therefore better to keep us in the dark. Plots worthy of Dan Brown.

A social scourge

The absurd conspiracy theses on the death of Pope Francis make it reimfected five years ago, when Covid denialists supported with conviction that pandemic was a strategy of world superpowers to control the masses, or even worse an invention to encourage the millionaire affairs of pharmaceutical companies. The inconsistency is the same, the matrix as well. And, pay attention to us, even people.

The habit of instilling the doubt, to consider everything – or almost – their “tease” (what then “them” who?), To feed the suspicion for the pure taste of sitting on the controversial part of the story, is the daughter of a society in which the reference points – including the media – are so in crisis that it is supplanted by the most pushed and dangerous anticonformism. It is no longer believed in anything and ends with believing everything.

The paradox of modern times, so the Pope died at Gemelli and Moana Pozzi is still alive and hides in some part of the world. Sacred and profane, the important thing is to doubt. Always doubt.