The Premier of Greenland responds to Trump: “The US will not have there”

The United States “will not get Greenland”, which “does not belong to anyone else” if not to its inhabitants. It is the message sent by the prime minister of the island, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, in response to Donald Trump’s statements, who wants to take control of the vast Arctic country.

“President Trump says that the United States are getting Greenland. I want to be clear: the United States will not get it. It does not belong to anyone else. We are the one to determine our future,” Nielsen said in a post published on social media.

National unity against Trump

The Premier will lead a coalition formed last Friday (March 28) who, in an unprecedented show of unity born precisely in response to the threats of Washington, will bring together four of the five parties represented in the Greenland Parliament. Only the Naleraq party, which pushes for immediate independence (while the others, although independence, have longer -term programs), will remain in the opposition.

33 -year -old Nielsen, former minister of industry and minerals, is the youngest premier in Greenland. In his first press conference as a leader, in Nuuk’s hometown, he appealed to political unity to counter external pressure. His message was clear: “At a time when, as people, we are under pressure, we must remain united”.

Trump: “We will have it sure”

Saturday (March 29), Trump returned to talk about Greenland and, in an interview with NBC News, he said he had “absolutely” real conversations on the annexation of the Danish semi-autonomous territory. “We will have Greenland. Yes, 100 percent,” said Trump.

On Friday, during a visit to a US military base in northern Greenland, the vice -president of the United States, JD Vance, accused Denmark of not doing a good job in keeping the island safe and suggested that the United States would protect it better, given its strategic position. Statements that aroused strong indignation in Copenhagen. The Danish premier, he puts Frederiksen, announced that he will visit Greenland from Wednesday to Friday to “strengthen the unit” of the kingdom with the Arctic territory.