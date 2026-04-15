The privilege of not dying in war





Throughout Europe we are once again talking about military conscriptiongiven the increasingly worrying international situation. In recent days, the new law on German military service has caused discussion, which reiterated what was already established in 1986: male citizens between 17 and 45 years old must be available for military service, and therefore require official authorization to be able to stay abroad. After the protests, the Foreign Minister suspended this last obligation, stating that it will only come into force if the draft were to become compulsory again.

The soldier is male

Currently, in fact, the draft remains voluntary, as in Italy too. However, the draft lists continue to exist: in Italy they are updated by the Municipalities every year, and always concern male citizens. This state of affairs has always been the most widespread in history and is still considered normal, despite the much outcry that arose for the right of women to be soldiers.

When Putin invaded Ukraine, there were many refugees across Europe; but they were mostly women, elderly people and children, because the men were prevented from leaving the country. This didn’t cause too much of a stir. And in general it doesn’t seem to strike many that there is different treatment for men and women: strange.

Either for everyone or for no one

When we discuss conscription, we obviously first talk about its compulsory nature: one of the great achievements of civilization was precisely the possibility of refusing conscription. However, many cutting-edge countries have maintained it, also extending it to women: this is the case in Denmark, Norway and Sweden and this will be the case in France starting this summer.

However macabre, this is a sign of gender equality and overcoming gender roles. Equal rights correspond to equal duties, as it should be. Yet in countries where it would still be up to only males to enlist, in the event that the draft were to become compulsory again, it is not discussed at all in gender terms.

It affects men, but it is not a gender issue

It is not considered a male problem to be automatically selected to, perhaps, die only on the basis of one’s sex. Of course, as we tend to object, the point is precisely that it should not be mandatory: if it were to become so, it would mean that we have a much bigger problem. But why don’t we discuss the underlying principle? We are all against the war, but here we would have to take a position on a specific issue, that is, a male disadvantage.

It is impossible not to notice the hypocrisy of this silence, given the widespread obsession – partly legitimate – with the dismantling of gender roles. Instead, the fact that man must sacrifice himself continues to seem perfectly natural to us.