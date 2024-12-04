The pro-EU protests do not stop in Georgia: the opposition leader beaten and arrested

Tension is very high in Georgia, where for days there have been heated demonstrations and clashes between police and citizens protesting against the decision of the government led by the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party to suspend accession negotiations “until the end of 2028”. to the European Union. The center of Tbilisi looks like a war zone with bins and other objects set on fire, and with the police responding with charges and the use of water cannons and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. It was in the Georgian capital that another blow was dealt to the opposition to the government.

Georgian opposition leader Gvaramia beaten and arrested by police

Yesterday evening, as in previous ones, fireworks and other objects were thrown at Parliament and the police forces, while officers used force to disperse the crowd, hitting citizens with batons and water cannons. Hundreds of people were arrested. Among them is Georgian opposition leader Nika Gvaramia, who was beaten and arrested by police in Tbilisi after officers raided his Droa party headquarters. The Coalition for Change party, which includes four opposition groups, posted a video on social media showing Nika Gvamaria being physically grabbed and carried by several men along a street in broad daylight. Gvaramia was “thrown into a car while being physically attacked until he lost consciousness”, reads the post published on social media.

The beating and arrest were broadcast by the independent television channel Pirveli. Without a warrant, the police conduct searches in the offices of Droa’s party, Girchi More Freedom and the United National Movement (UNM).