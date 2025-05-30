The “prophecy” of a manga announces a violent earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025 and scares tourists

The tourism in Japan He is strongly decreasing because of the manga Watashi Ga Mita Mirai (“The Future I Saw” – In Italian The future I saw), made by the author Ryo Tatsuki In 1999 and recently republished in a new edition for the Asian market. This viral manga has become famous in the past for having “predicted” the Thhoku earthquake of11 March 2011that is, the one that also caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster. In the full version (2021) of the graphic novel Japanese the author has created an extensive version of the work, speaking of a new date: the 5 July 2025. As it is easy to imagine the most superstitious tourists immediately canceled their tickets and from Easter there is a flow of tourists halved compared to the previous seasons, even if it is feared that this value could further go down in the coming weeks. But is it true that there will be a violent earthquake just this day? As we will see shortly, we have no type of element to be able to consider such news true.

First it is good to understand what is said inside the manga. This is nothing more than a sort of collection of the author’s dreams, which through various characters tells about her very personal dreamlike world. As already anticipated, in the first edition of 1999 one of these stories spoke of a disaster in March 2011: in retrospect this was made coincide with the Thoku earthquake. In this new edition various stories have been added and precisely in one of these it is explicitly said that the 5 July 2025 there will be “the real disaster“. Specifically it is said that one will open split under the seabed between the Japan and the Philippines And this will give life not only to an earthquake, a High waves il triple compared to those of 2011.

But is it really necessary to worry? As often happens in these cases, it is good Don’t panic. At the moment, in fact, we do not have any data that can indicate a possible earthquake in just over a month. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no technology that can predict the SISMIlet alone such a long time interval. This does not mean that on July 5 there will be no earthquakes in Japan: the probability that such a thing could happen that day is the same as any other day of the year.