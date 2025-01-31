The Rafah pass in Gaza reopens: the EU restarts the border monitoring mission

The Rafah pass, the border passage between Egypt and the strip, and the European Union has reopened in Gaza, has restarted its civil mission to monitor the border. This was announced by the high representative Kaja Kallas, who explained that the mission has been re -favored on “request from the Palestinians and Israelis”, and that “will support the Palestinian border staff and will allow the transfer of people from Gaza, including those who they need medical assistance “

To the EU foreign affairs council of last Monday (January 27) the Member States have reached a broad agreement on the fact that the EU frontiers’ borders mission (Eubam) should play a “decisive role” in supporting the ceased agreement Fire between Israel and Hamas. Palestinian and Hamas officials have declared that the pass will now be managed by members of the Palestinian authority and by European observers, including the Italian Carabinieri.

Reopening

The pass will initially be opened for 50 injured militants and 50 injured civilians, together with the people who escort them, according to officials, who have said that another 100 people, probably students, will be authorized to pass for humanitarian reasons. A civil mission of the EU for monitoring the pass had started working in 2005, but was suspended in June 2007 following the control of the Gaza Strip by Hamas.

In Standby mode, the mission had 10 members of international staff and eight places. Italy has now sent seven carabinieri officers to join the mission, Spain other twelve. “As always happens, when stabilization and peace paths are beginning, there is, in the front row, as a protagonist”, claimed the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, posting the photo of a carabiniere on the spot.