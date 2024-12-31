The real dilemma of Cecilia Sala's kidnapping (and the ridiculous controversies)

Culture

The real dilemma of Cecilia Sala’s kidnapping (and the ridiculous controversies)

The real dilemma of Cecilia Sala’s kidnapping (and the ridiculous controversies)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The real dilemma of Cecilia Sala’s kidnapping (and the ridiculous controversies)
Hacker attack on InfoCert, a well-known SPID provider: millions of stolen data for sale on the dark web
Why are phones bad at midnight on New Year’s Eve? The saturation of telephone cells