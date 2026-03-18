The reality show "Love is blind" back on Netflix: casting reopened

Casting for “Love Is Blind 2” is officially open. In fact, the second season of the well-known Netflix reality series where you look for love without paying attention to appearance is arriving. After the success of the first chapter of the series, which won over the Italian public, a second season of the show produced by Banijay Italia arrives. New couples, new dynamics and new loves in a second chapter that promises to conquer the public as much as the first.

Love is blind: the review

Love Is Blind 2: Netflix renewal announcement

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Love Is Blind 2: How Reality Works

“Love is blind: Italy” And a real social experiment, a less conventional approach to modern dating where a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are will have the opportunity to look for a soul mate by marrying her without ever having met her in person.

When the wedding day arrives, will reality and external factors push them away or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Love is blind 2: how to participate in castings

To participate in the casting of the second season of “Love is blind” you can apply at this link.

Love Is Blind 2: when it comes out on Netflix

“Love Is Blind 2” could be released on Netflix as early as 2027.