The Recruit 2: plot, trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

“The Recruit 2” arrives on Netflix, the second season of the TV series created by Alexi Hawley, also executive producer and showrunner of the project consisting of six episodes lasting approximately 45 minutes each. The main actor of the story is Noah Centineo, who plays the role of the young CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks. Filming for the second season took place between Vancouver and Seoul. Among the executive producers, along with Hawley and Noah Centineo, are Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol. Let’s discover the plot, the cast, the trailer and when “The Recruit 2” comes out on Netflix.

The Recruit 2: the plot

The TV series centers on attorney Owen Hendricks, a rookie working for the CIA who finds himself embroiled in a government scandal when a former asset threatens to reveal the agency’s secrets. The plot of “The Recruit 2” is set after the events that occurred in the finale of the first season and once again follows Owen, this time involved in a new dangerous spy story in South Korea, where – as can be seen from the trailer – he meets for the first time in a nightclub the new entry Jang Kyun, an agent of the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS). Over time the protagonist realizes that the real threat could be hidden within the agency.

The Recruit 2: the cast

The cast of season 2 of “The Recruit” sees Noah Centineo as the protagonist Owen Hendricks, supported by:

Aarti Mann is Violet

Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence

Vondie Curtis Hall as Walter Nyland

Kristian Bruun is Janus Ferber

Laura Haddock as Max

Colton Dunn is Lester

Fivel Stewart is Hannah

Nathan Fillion as Alton West

Byron Mann is Xander

Linus Roache is Senator Smoot

Kaylah Zander is Amelia

Among the new entries there are:

Teo Yoo (“Past Lives”), a South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent named Jang Kyun;

Young-Ah Kim as Grace, a senior intelligence officer and single mother;

Felix Solis is Tom Wallace, a State Department diplomat tasked with bringing American hostages home;

James Purefoy as Oliver Bonner-Jones, a British businessman;

Shin Do-hyun as Yoo Jin Lee, a young woman connected to Owen’s childhood;

Sanghee Lee as Nan Hee, a Korean aid worker;

Omar Maskati is Jae King, a rich young man who travels the world;

Brooke Smith as Marcy Potter, a senior CIA counterintelligence officer;

Devika Bhise as Juno Marsh, another officer in the CIA’s counterintelligence group;

Alana Hawley Purvis as Amanda Fern, CIA station chief in Seoul.

The Recruit 2: when it comes out

“The Recruit 2” will be available on Netflix starting January 30, 2025.

The Recruit 2: the trailer

Below you can see the official trailer for “The Recruit 2”: