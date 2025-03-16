The report cards of the Australia GP: Ferrari, what a disaster (and what a senseless strategy)





Ok, let’s put aside the suggestive images of Ferrari who walks among the wings of the festive crowd in Piazza Castello in Milan. And those of the triumphal presentation of the new 2F-25 in the event of the graphic and digital scenario of the 02 Arena in London.

It really wanted artificial intelligence to sweep away the littleness of a car that is dominated without apologies or mitigating people, giving way to six stables. The order of arrival never misses and the numbers, unfortunately, almost always say the truth. Ferrari in Australia closes with Leclerc’s eighth place and Hamilton’s tenth: five staples. Less than those taken by Hulkenberg alone for Sauber and who are reflected in seventh place in the general team classification that cannot be the absolute truth after the first Grand Prix, but which perfectly reflects what we have seen.

“We hope it is water”

A slow machine, simply not in step with the opponents on the long distance, weighed down by wrong strategies, frustrated pilots and a disastrous management of both the long -term strategy and emergencies. Some merciless talkbacks between cars and walls: “Luckily you told me that it would rain little …” says Hamilton. “I have a flooded seat – echoes Leclerc – and I hope it’s just water …”. All while the testacoda and twists and turns that open the season between fireworks and under the storm enhance two great truths: McLaren is already significantly higher and Verstappen despite a Red Bull ballast and not very brilliant, the pilot to beat remains.

A disaster without extenuating circumstances

If someone hoped that Ferrari could start the World Cup on the right foot, the reality was a frozen shower. The Australia Grand Prix was a humiliation on all fronts. Ferrari finds himself behind not only McLaren but also of both Mercedes, including that of 18 -year -old Antonelli, as well as Red Bull, Williams and Sauber. Difficult to think a worst debut of this.

But the most serious thing is that at the end of this massacre nobody, neither in the team nor in the pits, was able to explain what happened. On Saturday it was thought that Ferrari had sacrificed the qualification to prepare an aggressive race on the wet. Instead, the bad Sf-25 View in tests and qualifications, manages to make even worse in the race, unwatchable in the rain and unable to keep the rhythm of the opponents and relied by inexplicable tactical errors.

Hamilton, a debut to forget

“A bad day, one of the worst ever,” said Hamilton, exhausted at the end of a bad Grand Prix that saw him unable to shake off Albon, Stroll and Piastri and forced to defend the only useful point from Gasly. For one who usually comments very calmly, always trying to enhance any positive aspect compared to difficulties, it is certainly not a synthesis that rejoices. If Hamilton in front of the cameras says this we don’t dare to think what his debrief will have been. Although what was collected by a camera in the mixed area, at a certain point Hamilton photographs him by gathering … “A fucking nightmare”. A nightmare.

A disastrous strategy

The peak of the disaster? The moment when Ferrari, in the chaos of the rain, decided not to immediately bring Leclerc and Hamilton back to the pits to change tires, condemning them to a late stop that made them sink out of the points area. From there Leclerc faded desperately in an attempt to save the salvable also because after a discreet departure, with a double overtaking in the first laps, you could even deceive yourself in something better. But among the non -existent race pace, the problems with the tires The wicked strategy of the eighth place seems to be even so much. Because then you must also add a personal error: a testacoda that further relegated him to the rear.

McLaren and Norris dominate, Red Bull relies on Verstappen

While Ferrari sinks, McLaren shines. Lando Norris dominates the race from the beginning to the end, managing the rhythm and resisting in the final at the attack of Verstappen. A mature, conscious Norris, capable of dictating law both on dry and wet without ever making mistakes at the end of a weekend that is a true masterpiece for consistency and continuity.

On the other hand, Max Verstappen is the best with a Red Bull that never seemed to live up to McLaren, but recovers everything possible on all the others, closing with aggressive and substantial management of the race, always growing.

The 18 year old Antonelli

And then there is Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The young Italian of Mercedes surprised everyone with a phenomenal comeback, closing fourth to the debut in Formula 1. By allowing herself a rookie error to which she remedies with the spirit of a veteran leaving behind pilots far more expert than him in a situation at the limits that not only saw him at ease, but almost amused in demonstrating his pasta. His credibility to those who looked with suspicion to his nomination that many called ‘social’ is already an answer.

Report cards in GP pills Australia 2025

Lando Norris (McLaren) 9 – Perfect race. He keeps his head in Verstappen in the final and is not wrong. First piece for a protagonist season.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 8.5 – Without its class, Red Bull would have been invisible. It extracts the maximum from a machine certainly lower than McLaren.

George Russell (Mercedes) 7.5 – solid, without errors, take the podium with experience. It makes the most of a car enormously more performing than that of the start of last season.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 8 – Dream debut. He runs with the maturity of a veteran and brings home an incredible fourth place that will now force him to run with the pressure of those who will continue to ask for miracles and fun.

Alexander Albon (Williams) 7 – Last year throughout the championship he collected 12 points. Williams, penultimate in the 2024 world championship, has achieved his best result last year in Baku, 17th Grand Prix. At the first of this year he has already churned through the target … the defense on Hamilton is splendid.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 6 – It starts well, ruins everything with a naive testacoda. But the real problem is the car, not him.

Oscar Plastri (McLaren) 5 – The house idol ruins everything, a bad outing of the track costs a brace absolutely possible to McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 4 – Blocked behind Albon, never incisive, passed in the final. A nightmare debut, the worst possible.

Carlos Sainz (Williams) 3 – Wall in the Safety Car regime. Unforgivable.

Ferrari (Team) 2 – non -existent strategy, slow machine, meaningless choices. The worst possible start.

Ferrari, the weather is already running away

The World Cup has just begun, but Ferrari already seems to have a mountain to climb. The next GP in China will be the first real test: the SF-25 is called to an immediate appeal since next Sunday in the China GP.