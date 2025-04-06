The report cards of the Japan GP: wizard Verstappen, Hamilton in the shade, Antonelli studies as a champion





Verstappen Magico in Suzuka, McLaren beaten with the best single -seater. Supermax is yet another feat since he managed to conquer pole position, with a real magic and win the race with an RB24 that is lower than McLaren, the real defeat of this weekend.

The Woking team, after the victory of Lando Norris in the inaugural race, in Melbourne, Australia and the brace in China Piastri-Norris in the China Grand Prix, had to be satisfied with the square of honor of the English driver and the third step of the podium with the British driver.

The final detachment of Norris, slightly less than the second and a half and that of Plastri, just over two seconds, increase the regrets. The Papaya, after they were defeated in qualifying, were unable to implement a strategy with which to fight with Verstappen for the victory and perhaps they could have promoted platelets, which seemed to have a better step compared to the teammate. McLaren, however, after the title manufacturers conquered in 2024, is confirmed by the reference car and Verstappen will have to continue to overcome the limits of the Red Bull to be able to conquer its fifth consecutive title.

Ferrari in Japan still far from the podium: Leclerc is the best, Hamilton in the shade

Ferrari was unable to get on the podium even in the Japan Grand Prix. The SF-25 showed some sign of growth, especially thanks to the fourth place of Charles Leclerc who maximized the performance with the fourth time in qualifying and the fourth place in the order of arrival, managing to end the race in front of the two Mercedes by George Russell, Quinto and the 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Sesto, who at 18 years and 7 months on the 24th round went to the command of the race for 3 returns to become the youngest pilot. leader in a Grand Prix. The Bolognese in the first 3 seasonal races put thirty points in the farmhouse and a lot of experience. He is studying as a champion.

Returning to the Ferrari house, 16 seconds of Hamilton detachment on Verstappen are an unequivocal signal of how the significant gap. The seven times world champion started in the Japan Grand Prix from the eighth place on the starting grid and crossed the finish line in seventh position, behind the Mercedes.

The stable after 3 great prizes is fourth among the manufacturers with 76 disadvantage points on McLaren, 40 on the Mercedes and 26 on the Red Bull. The only joy so far was the victory in the Sprint Race of the China GP, obtained by Lewis Hamilton. Frederic Vasseur, at the end of the race, admitted that the Red has a gap of 2-3 tenths in qualifying and in the race. In Maranello they will work to recover ground, but there is the awareness that it will take time.

The Japan Grand Prix was very positive for Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls), Eighth, Alex Albon (Williams), Nono and Oliver Bearman (Haas), Tenth.

The debut in Red Bull by Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull who ends his home race of the twelfth, outside the points area. It goes worse in Liam Lawson who was relegated from Red Bull to Racing Bulls after only two GPs to leave the second driver in the Milton Keynes team in Tsunoda.

Formula 1, Japan GP: the report cards

Verstappen (Red Bull): 10

Super Max with an RB24 less than McLaren conquers the victory for the fourth time in Suzuka, denying the predictions with an extraordinary qualification and a race where its success has never been questioned that led him to a single point from the top of the World Cup. MAGICAL

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): 8

Sesto in qualification, he closes the race in sixth position with 10 seconds ahead of Hamilton. The 18 -year -old Bolognese, who made his debut in Formula 1 this year in the Toto Wolff team taking the place of English, seven times world champion, in Suzuka gave another confirmation of his incredible talent, also signing the fastest tour and becoming the youngest leader of a race in the F1 World Cup at 18 years, 7 months and 11 days. Future champion

Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 6.5

After winning the China Grand Prix in front of Team Lando Norris’ Grand Prix, the Australian hoped to have more step that he could have a subsidized overtaking to try to attack Verstappen. Instead, he had to satisfy the third position. But he will soon try to play his opportunities to tell his for the title. CONVINCED

Lando Norris (McLaren): 6.5

To shine in Suzuka is Max Verstappen and the British pilot cannot steal the scene. The defeat, however, is limited by the second place with which it remains at the top of the championship. The sufficiency, even if abundant, however, will not be enough if Verstappen will continue to be supermax warned

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 6.5

Ferrari deals with a SF-25 that is not yet up to the competition. The Monegasque makes its own with the fourth time in qualifying and a race without errors that closes at the foot of the podium argine

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): 5

Eighth in qualifying, seventh in the race where he manages to overtake Hadjar’s Racing Bulls. The strategy of leaving with the white rubber does not pay and clearly loses the comparison with Leclerc and with the Mercedes postponed

George Russell (Mercedes): 6

Another solid race for the Englishman of Mercedes, protagonist of a decidedly positive season start. This time, however, he closes behind Leclerc, losing the confrontation with the constant Ferrari

Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): 8

The 20 -year -old from Racing Bull, in the debut season in Formula 1, highlights the Suzuka track. After the exit within the training tour in Australia, complete with tears, he began to console himself with the eleventh place of Shanghai, in front of Lawson’s Red Bull. Her first big weekend since she is in the Circus lived it in Suzuka. Settimo on test, eighth in the race. Heavy points. Made

Alexander Albon (Williams): 7

At Williams home the results continue to bring them Alex Albon. The Thai, ninth in the Japan Grand Prix, is definitely better than the former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, fourteenth distinct

Oliver Bearman (Haas): 7.5

The British of Ferrari Academy gives another confirmation of what is good for those who weave his praises. To Suzuka brings Haas to Q3 and closes points in tenth position, while his teammate, a certain Estaban Ocon is 18th. Well Done

Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull): 4.5

Fifteenth in qualifying, twelfth in the race, outside the points area. The beginning of the adventure in Red Bull for Yuki Tsunoda, promoted to replace Liam Lawson after only 2 great prizes as a new teammate by Max Verstappen, is everything but encouraging. The hope is that Yuki after this start “no” can soon become that second rider that Red Bull is looking for. Fast, constant, constantly able to bring points for the manufacturers’ world championship. False departure

Carlos Sainz (Williams): 4

After the end of the love story with the Cavallino, a sudden divorce to make room for Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz hoped to return to the boarding with Williams. At the moment, however, more than fighting for less noble positions, the Spaniard sinks. Shipwrecked

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): 3.5

Retroted from Red Bull returns to Racing Bulls but things are not better. The comparison with Team Isack Hadjar partner is merciless. Dazed

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 3

Last in qualifying, last in the race. VIEWER

Next appointment of the F1 2025 World Cup in seven days: Sunday 13 April in Sakhir, at 5 pm, the Bahrain Grand Prix is ​​ran.