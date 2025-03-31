“The Resurrection”: Mel Gibson returns to Italy for the sequel to the Passion of Christ

Twenty -one years after the release of the first film, discussed, contested, accused of anti -Semitism but capable of collecting over 600 million dollars, Mel Gibson returns to shoot in Italy for Resurrection – The Resurrection, sequel to the film The Passion of Christ of 2004. It was Manuella Cacciamani, CEO of Cinecittà since last July, in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

Cacciamani spoke of the need to relaunch the spa that possesses the glorious Roman cinematographic studies, after a period of economic difficulties (2023 saw a budget liabilities of over 6 million euros). He revealed that the new Ridley Scott film and new Disney and Universal productions will soon be shot in Cinecittà. And he also stressed: “Some productions or details cannot be communicated because they are covered by confidentiality agreement, but I can confirm that the next film directed by Mel Gibson, produced by Icon Productions, ‘The Resurrection of Christ’ will be entirely shot in Cinecittà starting from August and needs many theaters and scenic constructions”.

Mel Gibson returns to Matera and goes to Puglia for the resurrection of Christ

Furthermore, according to the US Variety magazine, Mel Gibson will not limit his return to Italy to Rome and Cinecittà. In fact, for the resurrection, the actor and director will return to Basilicata, to Matera, where he had shot several scenes of La Passione, and also in the locality of Puglia such as Ginosa, Gravina Laterza and Altamura.

Cast, plot and output period of the sequel to the passion

The Internet Movie Data Base, better known as IMDB, already has a page dedicated to The Resurrection of Christ, which marks 2026 as a year of release of the film. The other information concern the script, which should be signed by Mel Gibson and his brother Donal together with Randall Wallace, who had worked with Gibson to the script of Braveheart.

Always according to IMDB, the cast of La Resurrezione should see the return of Jim Caviezel in the role of Jesus Christ, as well as Maia Morgenstern and Francesco De Vito should resume their roles of the Madonna and San Pietro.

As for the plot of the new film, in January Gibson had spoken to the Podcaster Joe Rogan by defining the new story, which presumably will speak precisely of the resurrection of Christ, as “a bolt of acid”.

Previously, Gibson had already explained that the sequel will not have “a linear narrative” and that “you have to governed the central event that I am trying to tell with everything that follows in the future, in the past and in other kingdoms, and in practice it is like trespassing in science fiction. I think that to better tell the story it should necessarily start with the fall of the angels, which means being in another place.