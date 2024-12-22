The Rig 2: trailer, plot and release date of the new season of the Prime Video thriller series

Almost exactly two years later, The Rig 2 arrives on Prime Video, the second season of the British thriller TV series set on an oil platform in the North Sea where inexplicable phenomena occur. Here are all the previews – from the cast to the plot and the release date – and the official trailer for The Rig 2, which will consist of 6 episodes in total.

The cast of The Rig 2

The cast of the second season (full of Game of Thrones stars) of The Rig sees the return of Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones), Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess), Abraham Popoola (Cruella), Nikhil Parmar (Foundation) and Stuart McQuarrie (Des). New cast members for this season 2 are Ross Anderson (The Last Kingdom), Phil McKee (Deadwater Fell), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Johannes Roaldsen Fürst (Hvite gutter) and Alice Krige (Star Trek).

The series is produced by Wild Mercury Productions (part of Banijay UK), written by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) and Alex Holmes (The Letter for the King). The executive producers are Derek Wax, David Macpherson, and John Strickland. The series producer is Suzanne Reid, co-producer is Matt Brown.

What The Rig 2 is about

The surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo were airlifted to a secret new offshore facility called Stac, nestled in the stunning and dangerous landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical consequences of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and confront unpredictable conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the ocean. The second season will continue to investigate themes of global scope, intertwining the past, present and future of the planet, guiding the viewer to discover spectacular scenery and the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology, including the controversial world of mining from seabed. David Macpherson has created a new story full of epic emotions and adrenaline-pumping action, with a cast of irresistible characters, including confirmations and new entries.

When The Rig 2 comes out

All 6 episodes of The Rig 2 release in binge mode on Thursday, January 2, 2025 on Prime Video.

The official trailer for The Rig 2