The rings of power 3 will be, the first videos gives official confirmation and starts the new season

Not that someone had doubts, given the enormous investments made here that otherwise they would have been fundamentally wasted, but now it is official: the first video has confirmed the third season of the rings of power, the mega prequel-sinoff TV series of the Lord of the Rings. Here is everything you know at the moment.

The pre -production of The Rings of Power 3 has started

The rings of Power 3, has made it known Prime Video, is currently in pre-production and filming will begin this spring in the new production headquarters of the show, at the ShePPerton Studios (United Kingdom).

The three directors of the third season announced

The three directors of this season were also announced, two returns and one novelty: Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz. Charlotte Brändström, who held the role of Co-Executive Producer and has directed several episodes of the first two seasons, returns as an executive producer and director also for the third. He is joined by the director Sanaa Hamri, who returns after having already directed some episodes of the second season, and the director of great experience Stefan Schwartz, at his first collaboration with the series. Each director will supervise multiple episodes in the next season.

Brändström has worked in multiple productions including Shōgun (FX), Scarpetta (first video), The outsider (HBO), The Witcher (Netflix) and The Man in the High Castle (first video). Hamri, a acclaimed director known for his work in La Ruota del Tempo (first video) and Empire (Fox), brings with him a vast experience that ranges from television to music video clips to feature films, recently directed the pilot of The Bondsman (Prime Video), and continues its creative partnership with Amazon MGM Studios thanks to an Overall Deal. To complete the talented direction team, Schwartz is joined, whose experiences include The Boys (first video), The Walking Dead (AMC), Luther (BBC) and The Americans (FX).

What the rings of power will talk about 3: the first advances

Vernon Sanders, Head of Television, Amazon Mgm Studios, said: “We can’t wait to continue this epic journey with our spectators all over the world, entering even more deeply in the legendary stories that have shaped the land of the middle” .

After the final epic of season 2, it is therefore legitimate to expect that the newly caught Gandalf will do everything to prevent Sauron’s advance, probably with an alliance with the elves.

When the rings of power comes out 3

As this type of large productions proceed, it is likely that the third season of The Rings of Power will arrive on the screens not before the second half of 2026.