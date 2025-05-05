The Royals: Netflix’s new romantic series: plot and when it comes out

Netflix exclusively presents the Indian series “The Royals”, the first collaboration between the Platform and PriSh Nandy Communications: a royal Rom-com that returns the elegance of the Indian buildings and the frenetic rhythm of the rooms of the company meetings. Conceived and produced by Rangita and Ishita PriSh Nandy, the series promises to conquer a global audience with the skill of mixing passion, humor and scratchjuris of noble families.

The Royals: the plot

In the bright city of Morpur, a prince without a penny, Rajkumar – called “Party Prince” – carries on an existence between sumptuous parties and non -existent real responsibilities. His destiny changes when Aam Kumari, brilliant and resolute CEO of the start-up work, enters the scene to put the finances of the building back on track. Renovation projects, reduced budgets and pasta of the antan: Aam’s managerial rigor continually hits with the princely ego of Rajkumar. The sparks are frequent, but behind pungent dialogues, the two will discover that behind the patina they hide tender feelings, while they learn to fight side by side to save their kingdom and, perhaps, to fall in love along the most turbulent way that both could imagine.

The creators of the Rangita and Ishita Prish Nandy series wanted to merge the tradition of the Indian Royal Palaces with the modernity of hi-tech start-ups, creating a contrast that feeds as comedy as the romantic tension. “The Royals” wants to enclose the idea of ​​a metropolitan fairy tale, where love will have to resist the chaos surrounding the protagonists, intended for an unexpected and romantic love.

The Royals: the cast

Created by Rangita PriTish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy and directed by Priyanka Ghaose and Nupur Asthana, the Indian series “The Royals” sees in the cast:

Bhumi Pednekar

Ishaan Khatter

Sakshi Tanwar

Zeenat Aman

Nora Fatehi

Vihaan Samat

Dino Morea

Soman Milind

Chunky Panday

Lisa Mishra

Sumukhi suresh

Luke Kenny

The Royals: When he comes out on Netflix

The “The Royals” Indian production dramaDy is distributed by Netflix on Friday 9 May 2025.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The Royals: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv7fn78dwxo