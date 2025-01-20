The ruthless and silent revolt of women

Culture

The ruthless and silent revolt of women

The ruthless and silent revolt of women

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
How did batteries with a charge indicator work and why are they not more widespread?
Do you remember how The Night Agent ended? The summary while waiting for the second season
The ruthless and silent revolt of women