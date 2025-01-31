The Sandman: the second season will be the last and will be released in 2025

The Sandman 2 will be the last season of the Netflix series dedicated to the king of dreams. This was announced by the streaming platform that has revealed through its social channels that the second season of The Sandman will coincide with the grand finale of the standard. An announcement that will disappoint fans of this fantasy series among the most beautiful ever of Netflix but which is consistent with a choice that the creator of the series already had in mind from the beginning.

“The Sandman series has always been designed to focus excluded on the dream character since 2022 when he debuted on Netflix – They are the words of the showrunner Allan Heinberg -. Gaiman – from which the series is dealt with – that there would have been space only for a further season “.

Two years have passed since the Netflix release of one of the most beautiful fantasy titles ever, The Sandman, the serial adaptation of the legendary comic books of Neil Gaiman immediately became an international success. A story between mythology and history, religion and fantasy, fiction and reality that has been able to conquer everyone with the story of Morfeo, the king of dreams and his family of eternal. But what do we know about the second season of The Sandman? And when will it come out? Now we have a certain date.

The Sandman 2 will be the last season: the announcement

The Sandman 2: the first teaser trailer

The Sandman 2: Jack Gleeson by Game of Thrones enters the cast

Jack Gleeson of Game of Thrones is officially in the cast of The Sandman 2 where he will play the role of Puck, an evil Hobgoblin, real jester for King Auberon of Faerie. In addition to him, Indya Moore also enters the cast who plays Wanda, a professional driver and security agent and then there is Steve Coogan who will give the voice, in the original version of the series, in Barnabas, his companion canine of prodigy.

The other new cast members announced recently are also: Wil Coban (The Boys in the Boat, Cursed of Netflix), Andre Flynn (The Musketeers, Jamestown) and Joel Burman (Sunshine on Leith Musical). Their roles in the Netflix series, however, have not yet been revealed.

The Sandman 2: The interpreter of Loki chose

Freddie Fox will play Loki in the Sandman 2. The actor has participated in projects such as Slow Horses, Dr. Who and The Gentlemen of Netflix. He will also soon appear in The Ministry of Urgentlemanly Warfare by Guy Ritchie and, perhaps, in his most awaited role: Ser Gwayne Hightower in the second season of House of the Dragon. The character of Loki will appear, according to the first hypotheses, in the episodes “Season of Mists” and “The Ruler of Hell”, together with Odin, Thor, Anubis and many other deities. Loki’s character is likely to be connected to the Lucifer of Gwendoline Christie.

The Sandman 2: Eurydice, Hades, Persephone and Orpheus also arrive

Among the new characters of the confirmed series there are also several iconic names of Greek mythology such as Euridice, Hades, Persephone as well as Orpheus that we had already seen interpreted by Ruairi O’Connor when the filming of the new season in June began. Orpheus arrives in the comics for the first time in the #29 number in the part of Falbes and Reflections. Orpheus is the son of Morfeo and Calliope and is usually presented with the figure of a body without body.

The introduction of Euridice, Persephone, Hades and Orpheus will not surprise the readers of the comic. These characters play an important role in The Sandman Special #1, “The Song of Orpheus” (1991). History is a reinterpretation of the original myth, perfectly intertwined with Sandman’s Mythos. The second season will treat this story, as well as volume 4, “The season of the mists”, and volume 7, “short lives”.

The Sandman 2: the shots stolen from the set

The Sandman 2: the titles of the episodes

The Song of Orpheus, which takes its name from the special number of the same name that will focus on the Orpheous of Ruairi O’Connor.

More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold, which refers to the homonymous dream number of a midsummer night.

Brief Lives, which takes its name from the number of the same name

Family Blood

The Ruler of Hell, with reference to the Lucifer of Gwendoline Christie.

Season of Mists, which takes its name from the comic book of the same name. The aforementioned Odin, Thor and Loki will most likely appear in this episode.

The Sandman 2: all new characters

Among the great news of the seda season of The Sandman There is the arrival of new characters:

Delirium, the youngest of the “eternal” and a family member together also to dream, death, the twins desire and despair, destruction and destiny. Delirium, in the comics, is depicted as a young woman with colored hair and ruined clothes on you. His character? Very fickle ranging between hallucinations, psychosis and mental health.

Destruction – Another of the “eternal” who abandoned his kingdom. Destruction is described as robust, physically imposing, of a disarming beauty, with brilliant and curious eyes, a friendly laugh and a generous heart.

Destiny – The oldest of the “eternal,” described as a stoic and omniscient figure, similar to a monk, who spends his days walking barefoot along the paths of his labyrinthine garden.

Wanda – Transgender woman, driver and safety agent of an exclusive high -level travel company. It will be the personal guide and the link per dream and delirium during their stay in the world of vigil.

In addition to those already mentioned, The Sandman is also looking for faces for other characters: Thor, Odin ,, The King Oberon and Queen Titania.

The Sandman 2 will combine more short stories

“It is very funny, because we take some of the short stories and insert them in the body of the main story – said Neil Gaiman -. We found ways to bring together a plot in the next one that we had not before. So it is built, is modeled and built “.

The new episodes of The Sandman 2 will debut on Netflix over 2025.