The scam with the prefix +33 comes from France with the same methods as the Netherlands: how to defend yourself

If you were to receive calls and messages from numbers with prefix +33be very careful because you could be the subject of the so-called “French prefix scam”. Like other similar scams – including the Portuguese prefix scam and the Dutch prefix scam – this one also aims to steal users’ confidential information for advertising purposes or even scamThe techniques used by scammers have become increasingly sophisticated and skillfully exploit thesocial engineering to convince their potential victims to believe that the call or message received comes from a legitimate and completely harmless source, such as their bank. Although not all calls from foreign numbers are attempted fraud, it is important to always remain highly vigilant, especially if you do not have direct contact with people or companies in France. The ways in which the +33 prefix scam is perpetrated can be varied and include advance payment requests or the sharing your personal data. To protect yourself, you need to ignore and block these numbers, not agreeing to the requests made by cybercriminals.

How the France +33 Prefix Scam Works

The Telephone scams using the prefix +33 (0033)that is the International prefix for Francecan take various forms and function differently depending on the scammer who perpetrates them.

Among the most widespread methods is the one related to the so-called “advance payment”where you may be promised (usually by sending a message on WhatsApp or Telegram) obtaining a higher profit by performing a “job” online (for example liking a video or social post) and by simultaneously paying a relatively small sum in order to “unlock” the larger transaction in your favor.

Another quite widespread modality is the phishingwhich often occurs via email, but can also be perpetrated through the use of messages and phone calls (in the latter case it is called smishing and vishing respectively) and which aims to steal your data. If the scam occurs via message, you are invited to open a link which redirects to a website created specifically by the scammer and which could look exactly like that of your bank; if the scam is carried out by telephone, however, there could be verbally asked to provide information regarding your bank account (or other personal data).

Usually these requests are justified by the presence of security problems (which in reality do not exist) that the scammer claims affect your home banking service. Scammers, being good at playing their role, could make you believe that they are Really your bank pushing you straight into the trap they have set for you.

In other cases, the invitation to open the link or to provide your data verbally could be justified by the presence of amazing job offers that you might be interested in.

How to protect yourself from the French prefix scam

For defend yourself from the French prefix scam and by extension, from any other online and offline scams, it is essential keep your attention highespecially when receiving calls or messages from numbers with a foreign prefix, such as +33 for France.

If you do not have direct contact with France, a call or message from the +33 prefix is ​​very likely a scam. Although it is tempting to answer or call back, especially if you are naturally curious or are afraid of missing something important, we urge you not to do so. Do not open links contained in WhatsApp messages or SMS received from foreign numbers, Do not answer calls from these numbers and, above all, don’t call them back.

We also suggest you to block suspicious numbers using the settings available on your smartphone and the settings of messaging applications such as WhatsApp.