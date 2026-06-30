The schism of the Lefebvrians is not the first in history: because a separation between believers can occur

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In the last few hours we have returned to talking about a possible schism, that of Priestly Fraternity of Saint Piusfounded in 1970 by the ultra-conservative bishop Marcel Lefebvre: Pope Leo XIV made an appeal via letter, asking not to proceed with the consecration of four new bishops without pontifical mandate scheduled for tomorrow morning, 1 July, in the Swiss seminary of Écône. “I beg you and ask you with all my heart: retrace your steps”, wrote Leo XIV to the superior general of the Fraternity. It is not the first time that the Church has Lefebvrians they confront each other: the Fraternity has in fact already caused a schism in 1988, partially resolved, and now risks making the separation more acute if, as announced, it orders new bishops without the Pope’s authorization.

But what is one schism? It is the separation of a group of believers from a religious community. It can occur due to organizational, disciplinary, doctrinal or other differences. The term refers above all to Christianity, which in its history has undergone numerous schisms, some of which have never returned and still today determine the presence of different Christian denominations. The Eastern Schism, the Protestant Reformation and the Anglican Schism are the most important. Instead it is Western Schismwhich divided Christianity in the 14th and 15th centuries, has been definitively overcome.

What is a schism

By schism we mean the separation of a group of believers from a religious communityusually due to disagreements over authority, organization, discipline, or fundamental doctrines. In a broader sense, the term sometimes indicates a division within an organization, party, or movement. The most frequent use of the word schism concerns Christianitysince divisions that have developed in other religions, such as that between Sunnis and Shiites in Islam, are generally not defined as schisms.

The Christian religion, since its origins, has undergone numerous schisms. One of the first was it Nestorian schismwhich occurred in the fifth century for doctrinal reasons: the followers of Nestorius, bishop of Constantinople, believed that the two natures of Jesus, the human and the divine, were completely separate and that consequently Mary could not have the title of “mother of God”. Other schisms took place in the following decades and centuries. The most important were four, three of which were never recomposed.

The first took place in 1054 between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches

The Great Schism, or Eastern Schism, took place in 1054 and sanctioned the definitive separation of the Catholic Church from that orthodoxthat is, of Rome and Constantinople. The schism was the conclusion of a long period of contrasts, due to various doctrinal and political issuesbut above all linked to the pre-eminence that the bishop of Rome, that is, the pope, had acquired over the entire Christian world. The Church of Constantinople he did not recognize this superiority. In 1054 the definitive break came, which materialized with the excommunications mutual of Pope Leo IX and the Patriarch of Constantinople Michael I Cerulario.

Religious division after the Great Schism (Wikimedia Commons)



Despite attempts at reconciliation, the schism has never been healed and still remains today Orthodox Churchpredominant in Eastern Europe, is separate from the Catholic one and, with its Approximately 250 million faithfulis the third largest Christian denomination in the world after Catholicism and Protestantism.

The Western Schism between 1378 and 1417

The Western Schism was the division of the Catholic Church into two great “obediences” between the 1378 and 1417. The schism originated from the fact that in 1378 the papal seat – transferred to Avignon in 1309 – was brought back to Rome by decision of Gregory XI. The following year the pope died and the election of his successor, Urban VIwas not accepted by some cardinals, who elected another pontiff, Clement VIIwhich brought the headquarters back to Avignon. Therefore, they found themselves coexisting two popes, one in Rome and one in Avignon. Christianity split and European monarchies sided with one or the other pontiff for political reasons.

Map of the Western Schism (Wikimedia Commons)



In 1409 the Council of Pisa attempted to resolve the crisis, but ended up creating a third pope. The schism he returned in 1417 with the Council of Constancewho deposed the contenders and elected a single pontiff, Martin V.

The birth of the Protestant Reformation in 1517

The Protestant Schism, better known as the Reformation, was the separation by the Catholic Church of the Reformed confessions. The Reformation began in 1517when the German Augustinian monk Martin Luther he published his 95 theses, harshly criticizing the Catholic Church, in particular for the sale of indulgences. Luther’s ideas spread rapidly, thanks to the press and the support of some German princes. The Reformation led to birth of new Christian confessionssuch as Lutheranism and Calvinism, and to a profound religious division, which continues to this day.

Religions in Europe after the Reformation (credit: CortoFrancese via Wikimedia Commons)



Protestantism is widespread todayCentral-Northern Europe and other continents. The different Protestant currents count approximately 900 million faithful.

The separation of the English church with King Henry VIII

The Anglican Schism is the separation of the English Churchwhich recognizes the King of England and not the Pope as its highest authority. The schism occurred in 16th century when King Henry VIII of England broke relations with the Catholic Church due to the pope’s refusal to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. With theAct of supremacy of 1534, Henry proclaimed himself head of the Anglican Church. The confession is still separated from Rome today and recognizes some elements of Protestant doctrine and others of Catholic doctrine. The faithful Anglicans number around 80 million.

Henry VIII (WIkimedia Commons)



The Society of Saint Pius

The case of Lefebvrian priests is different. The separation dates back to recent times, that is, to the period following Vatican Council IIwhich, as we know, in the 1960s profoundly renewed the Church, introducing the recitation of the mass in the national languages instead of in Latin and making the ecclesiastical institution more adequate to modernity.

The more conservative priestsincluding the French bishop Marcel Lefebvre (1905-1991). In 1970 Lefebvre founded a community, the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius does not recognize some principles of the Council. Having entered into conflict with the Vatican, the prelate was excommunicated latae sentiae (i.e. automatically) in 1988, when, without authorization from the Holy See, he ordained four bishops, who were in turn excommunicated. Thus began the schism, which continued after Lefebvre’s death in 1991. The excommunication was revoked in 2009 by Benedict XVIwhich thus put an end to the schism, but the Fraternity it did not return to full communion with Rome.

Blessing of the Society of Saint Pius



If, as announced, the Society ordains other bishops, it will face a new excommunication latae sentiae and the schism will begin again. The excommunication, therefore, will take effect immediately. Today the Lefebvrians number approximately 700 priests and several hundred thousand faithfulspread across several countries, with a prevalence in France and Switzerland.