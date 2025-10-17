The Seduction: everything about the new series with Diane Kruger on HBO Max

A new TV series arrives on the new streaming platform HBO Max, which will debut in Italy in 2026, “The Seduction” starring Diane Kruger. Directed by Jessica Palud and created by Jean-Baptiste Delafon, this French series consists of six episodes and is loosely inspired by “Dangerous Liaisons” by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. But let’s find out something more about this new and highly anticipated title.

The Seduction: the plot

To be the hero of your own story, sometimes you have to be the villain in other people’s. The Marquise de Merteuil, betrayed by Valmont, embarks on a daring journey to become the most famous courtesan in Paris. This series is a thrilling exploration of the price of emotional and sexual freedom in a world where women had very little.

The Seduction: who is in the cast

In the Anamaria Vartolomei series plays Isabelle de Merteuil, Diane Kruger it is Madame de Rosemonde, Vincent Lacoste in the role of the Viscount of Valmont, Lucas Well done as the Count of Gercourt, Noée Abita as Madame de Tourvel, Julien de Saint-Jean as Louis de Germain, Fantine Harduin as Cécile de Volanges, Samuel Kircher as Chevalier Danceny and Sandrine Blancke as Madame de Volanges.

The Seduction: the teaser trailer

The Seduction: when it comes out and where to see it in Italy

“The Seduction” releases November 14 on HBO Max globally, one episode per week. In Italy the series will be available in 2026following the debut of the streaming platform in our country.