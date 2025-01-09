The series about Ilary Blasi is frank and funny, just like her





There is nothing more beautiful than witnessing the rebirth of a woman after a difficult period. We recently saw it on TV in Bianca Guaccero’s story on Dancing with the Stars and now we can witness it once again on Netflix, in the new series dedicated to Ilary Blasi.

The Roman presenter returned to streaming after the success of Unica – the documentary where she told her version of the end of her marriage with Francesco Totti – with a new story entitled “Ilary” where gossip is no longer at the center of the narrative , the pain, the disappointment, the divorce but herself, her new balance, her new awareness, a new love and a new version of herself more shining than ever.

The new Netflix series on Ilary Blasi is a nice surprise and you shouldn’t make the mistake of snubbing it or underestimating it because behind this reality 2.0 there is the desire to tell one’s story and let the public enter into one’s private life but also the need to launch a positive, strong, decisive message to the public, demonstrating that from a difficult moment you can not only get back up but also transform yourself into someone better than who you were before.

A simple, fun and spontaneous reality show 2.0

The winning card of the “Ilary” series is that it reflects the personality of its protagonist. And regardless of likes or dislikes, Ilary Blasi puts on a show, whatever she does. Dynamic, fun, light, genuine. “Ilary” is Ilary Blasi in the TV series version and among all the “challenging” and “serious” proposals of the streaming platforms, this title turns out to be that breath of fresh air that we really needed because in life, as well as in entertainment, there is nothing more regenerating than a bit of conscious levity.

This five-episode series directed by Tommaso Deboni and produced by Banijay Italia is a biopic that works much more than some more high-sounding titles or classic reality TV shows. There is the biographical aspect, there is the theme of travel, there is romance, friendship, family but, above all, there is an almost entirely female story that leaves its mark for its simplicity and frankness .

Finally we have before us a docuseries that strips itself of any form of drama or exasperation and leaves gossip aside to give the public a piece of life, of everyday life, of rebirth with which anyone can identify at least a little.

There is no self-celebration, there are no dramas, there is not even an overly pre-set script but there is simply a woman who is herself for better or for worse, learns to accept life’s changes, welcomes new things with spirit positive and courageously opens up to a newfound serenity which, just by seeing it, becomes contagious.

From “Ilary” don’t expect a documentary masterpiece, nor the series of the century but a title that makes you laugh, reflect, gives joy and makes you want to be a little less afraid of the unknown. And if this was Ilary Blasi’s intent, we can say that she completely succeeded.

Rating: 6.7

