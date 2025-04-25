The series and films to see on Netflix on the weekend of April 25th

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 25 to 27 April 2025.

The grand finale of You (because it is unmissable)

After seven years from his debut he arrives at his grand finale and losing it would be a real shame. Penn Badgley returns to play the role of the serial killer Joe Goldberg in the fifth and last season of You, the crime thriller series based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes and on his following Hidden Bodies. A fifth chapter that will see Joe struggling with his inner demons who tried to keep at bay for three years in a glossy life where he did everything to behave well. In this epic fifth and last season Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happy ending but then his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of the past and dark desires.

You: what to expect from the standard end

Havoc if you love action thriller (well done)

For all lovers of electrifying action thrillers, the right choice on Netflix is ​​Havoc, the new film by Gareth Evans with Tom Hardy. The story? It is that of Walker, a disillusioned detective who struggles to make his way into the underworld that threatens to take control of the entire city. In the aftermath of a drug trafficking gone wrong, Walker finds himself with different factions on the heels: a vindictive criminal organization, a corrupt politician and his colleagues. When he tries to save the son of the politician, whose involvement in drug dealing begins to reveal a deep network of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.

Havoc: the review

If you are passionate about documentaries (and tennis): Carlos Alcaraz – in my own way

And finally, if you love documentaries and even more tennis here is that there is a three -episode documentary on Netflix dedicated to the Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. Produced by Morena Films for Netflix, Alcaraz – in my own way it is a series on the youngest number 1 in the history of tennis that tells the 2024 season of the Spanish champion but also allows you to get to know the young prodigy better who has revolutionized the world of sport, his private life, his character, his dreams of athlete and man. With this series we discover the life of one of the strongest sportsmen in the world, on the tennis and off the field. An incredible exploration seen from the eyes of Alcaraz himself.

Carlos Alcaraz – My way: the review

