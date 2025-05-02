The series and films to see on Netflix on the weekend of May 1st

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a series or a movie and above all putting in agreement everyone is not so simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 2 to 4 May 2025.

If you love post-apocalyptic series: eternalist (even if it is a disappointment)

Let’s start with one of the most anticipated science fiction series of this 2025, the eternal, taken from the legendary Argentine graphic novel written by Héctor G. Oesterheld, illustrated by Francisco Solano Lopez and published for the first time in 1957. On a summer night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious lethal nevine exterminated most of the population and trapped thousand people. Juan Salvo and his friends undertake a desperate struggle for survival, but everything changes when they discover that the toxic snow storm is only the first attack of a foreign army that invades the earth. The only way to stay alive is to join forces and fight. Nobody will survive alone.

If you are looking for something funny but that makes you think anyway: The Four Seasons

For those who love American comedy with a veil of drama that allows you to laugh but to reflect here is that The Four Seasons, the new Tina Fey series with Steve Carrell is the ideal choice. While preparing to spend a quiet weekend together, six old friends discover that among them a couple is about to separate, a news that completely upsets the balance of the group made up of Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani).

The series follows these friends through four holidays distributed over a year, observing how this sudden twist influences their dynamics and brings old and new problems to the surface.

This series is a love letter, as sincere as it is hilarious, to lasting weddings and friendships of a life, created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield and inspired by the 1981 film of the same name.

If you want lightness and animation: Asterix & Obelix – The duel of the garments

The iconic characters born from the minds and pencils of the French cartoonists René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, return to Netflix in a new animated series ready to conquer everyone among adventure, fun and lightness. What do you have to expect from this animated series? An engaging story, a quality animation and a perfect introduction to the world of Goscinny and Uderzo. The plot? Rome absolutely wants to conquer the last independent village of Gallia, a homeland of Asterix and Obelix. The secret of the superiority of the Gauls in battle is a magical potion, but when the Druid of the village loses its memory, the inhabitants are abandoned to themselves against the power of Rome.

