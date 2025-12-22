The series and films to watch on Netflix this Christmas week

What to watch on Netflix the week of Christmas 2025? Very interesting titles are arriving. Let’s go and discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this holiday week which runs from 22nd to 28th December 2025.

The first film directed by Kate Winslet “Goodbye June” is released (December 24)

The first film with Kate Winslet behind the camera takes place just before Christmas, when a sudden deterioration in their mother’s health throws four adult siblings and their abrasive father into chaos as they try to manage complicated family dynamics and the prospect of loss. But the witty June faces her decline in her own way, with cutting irony, total sincerity and immense love.

“Cashero”, a new South Korean series, arrives (December 26)

“Cashero” follows the story of Sang-ung, an employee in financial difficulty who acquires a superpower that becomes stronger the more money he has in his hands. Torn between the bills to pay and the gift received, the man becomes a hero in his own right in this story about the equation between power and money.

There is also “Cover-up, a docufilm about investigative journalist Seymour Hersh (December 28)

It is called “Cover-Up: Investigative Journalist Seymour Hersh” and is a political thriller, directed by Laura Poitras, which traces the explosive career of investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh. Timely and insightful, Cover-Up is both a portrait of a tireless journalist and an indictment of institutional violence and exposes a cycle of impunity in the U.S. military and intelligence agencies.

Drawing exclusively on Hersh’s notes and interweaving original documents and archival footage, “Cover Up” immortalizes the power and processes of investigative journalism.

