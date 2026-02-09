The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

February has arrived, the month of the Olympics, Valentine’s Day and Sanremo. But for all TV series lovers, what will this month offer us? Let’s start from this week which goes from 9 to 15 February where we will find many new features on Netflix to discover.

Here’s all the best coming to Netflix from February 9 to 15, 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The new series with Luca Argentero is released: Motorvalley (10 February)

The serial week begins with the debut of the new Italian series with Luca Argentero and Giulia Michelini, Motorvalley.

Arturo, Elena and Blu have lost almost everything in their lives, but one thing still lights them up: the love of cars and adrenaline. Elena, scion of Dionisi, owner of a famous stable, must regain a role in the family business, now in the hands of her brother; She hires Blu, a young hothead with a fatal attraction to speed, and Arturo, a former legendary driver who retired after a tragic accident, to train her.

Each of them has a reason to run faster than the others. “Motorvalley” is the story of their journey through one of the most exciting car races: the Italian Gran Turismo Championship (GT) where cars and racing are not only a passion to be shared but also a reason to live, or die.

Motorvalley: everything you need to know

The thriller film “Brotherhood” arrives (February 11)

For thriller lovers comes a new film not to be missed: “Brotherhood – State of Fear”. In a moment of crisis for the Irmandade criminal association, eighteen-year-old Elisa, who grew up on the fringes of crime, is kidnapped by corrupt policemen. While her aunt Cristina, one of the faction’s leaders, fights to save her, the organization orders a wave of violent attacks against police stations and security forces, plunging the city into chaos.

Amid the unrest, Elisa and Cristina are forced to face difficult questions about justice and violence in a story that questions the choices and legacies that shape their lives.

A new Taiwanese thriller series comes out: “Million-Follower Detective” (February 12)

When influencer Yen Wei is shot while attempting to attack the police, seasoned detective Chen Chia-jen discovers that the young man is acting on someone else’s orders. Cyber ​​unit investigator Li Hsin-ping joins the case, and a chilling series of influencer murders soon emerges linked to an online prophetess known as Baba the Witch, whose eerie premonitions always come true, including four consecutive murders.

The best thriller series on Netflix

“From Belfast to Paradise”, there is also a new thriller/comedy series (February 12)

Those looking for a bit of comedy can opt for “From Belfast to Heaven,” a series about friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn’t go quite as planned. Saoirse, a brilliant and chaotic TV screenwriter, Robyn, a charming, stressed mother of three, and Dara, a reliable and shy carer, have been a close-knit group since school. Now in their thirties, these three friends are still very close and about to embark on the most exciting adventure of their lives.

When they receive an email informing them of the death of the fourth member of their previously lost childhood band of friends, a series of disturbing events at the wake catapults them into a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey across Ireland and beyond as each of them tries to piece together the truth about their past.

A new South Korean crime thriller is released: “The Art of Sarah” (February 13)

A crime drama series about Sarah Kim, who wants to embody luxury at the cost of living in fiction, and Mu-gyeong, a brilliant detective who investigates the woman’s desires.

The best K-dramas on Netflix

A new Turkish series arrives: “The Museum of Innocence” (February 13)

Based on the internationally acclaimed novel by Orhan Pamuk, “The Museum of Innocence” tells the tormented story of Kemal, scion of one of Istanbul’s richest families, and Füsun, a young distant relative of humble origins, starting in the 1970s. Ready to go against the whole world in the name of his feelings, Kemal begins collecting his beloved’s earrings, hairpins and even cigarette butts. What is love? An obsession, a torment, an accident capable of throwing life off track… or a great and innocent happiness?

The best Turkish series on Netflix