The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A new week of February arrives and our usual appointment with new Netflix releases is back. What are the series and films not to be missed on the streaming platform this week? Here is the list of all the titles that will arrive on Netflix in the next few days and there is something for all tastes.

The Night Agent returns with the third season (February 19)

After the explosive events of season two, night agent Peter Sutherland is tasked with tracking down a young FinCEN analyst who fled to Istanbul with classified government information after killing his supervisor. In the course of subsequent events, Peter investigates a money laundering ring while trying to escape the organization’s hired assassins. Her path intersects with that of a tireless journalist. Working together, the two unearth hidden secrets and old rivalries that could bring down the government and put their lives in danger.

New Spanish thriller series “Firebreak” releases (February 20)

After the death of her husband, Mara (Belén Cuesta) leaves with her daughter Lide (Candela Martínez), her brother-in-law Luis (Joaquín Furriel), his wife Elena (Diana Gómez) and their son (Mika Arias) for the family vacation home in the woods, in an attempt to close the old wounds forever. But what started out as a simple goodbye quickly turns into a nightmare when, after an argument, the daughter disappears into the woods without a trace.

The situation degenerates when an uncontrollable fire breaks out in the area. As the flames spread rapidly, the authorities were forced to suspend the search and order immediate evacuation. Desperate, Mara refuses to leave and with one last extreme decision the family defies the evacuation order and enters the forest to look for the little girl alone.

Isolated, without official help and with the fire approaching, their only remaining hope is Santi (Enric Auquer), the local forester. But as the danger grows, Mara begins to suspect that fire isn’t the only threat: someone is lying.

There’s a new animated series: “Strip Law” (February 20)

Hard-nosed lawyer Lincoln Gumb is too boring to win cases in Las Vegas, but he joins forces with local sorceress and hedonist Sheila Flambé to bring some pizzazz and spice to the silliest cases the city has to offer.

