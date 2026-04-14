The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

We are in the heart of April, the heat is arriving and Netflix has lots of news planned for its audience, especially this week which goes from 13th to 19th April. There are great returns but also new TV series to discover. Here’s what not to miss on Netflix this week in mid-April, there’s something for all tastes.

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Lidia Poet returns with the last season (15 April)

Italy’s most irreverent and brilliant lawyer is about to return to Netflix. In fact, Matilda De Angelis plays the role of Lidia Poet for the last time in the third and final chapter – of six episodes – of the series which celebrates the story of Italy’s first lawyer.

We are in April 1887: Enrico has become a deputy, he often travels back and forth between Rome and Turin with Teresa and has managed to bring Lidia’s law to the commission. Lidia is impatient but knows she must trust her brother as she continues to date Fourneau, even though she obviously doesn’t want to get involved, get married, or make this relationship public. He got a promotion at work, he is in the Court of Assizes now and his test case to prove his worth is the murder charge of a woman found guilty of killing her husband.

The problem is that the accused is Lidia’s closest friend, Grazia Fontana, whose trial for self-defense will shake public opinion and their relationships.

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“Beef – The Clash” also returns with a new chapter (April 16)

The phenomenon series of 2023, “Beef – The Clash” returns to Netflix with a new chapter. The actors change, the plot changes but the strong identity of a series that has been able to make a difference and conquer audiences all over the world remains.

This time, a Gen Z couple witnesses an alarming argument between their millennial boss and his wife. Newly engaged Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton), both employed at a country club, become embroiled in the marital crisis between their general manager Joshua Martín (Oscar Isaac) and his wife Lindsay Crane-Martín (Carey Mulligan).

Between favors and blackmail, the two couples try to obtain the approval of the billionaire owner of the exclusive club, President Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who in turn is struggling to manage her own personal scandal linked to her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-ho).

There is a docuseries on Ronaldinho (April 16)

“Ronaldinho: the inimitable” is a docuseries that tells the story of one of the best footballers ever. With exclusive access to his private life and never-before-seen archival materials, we’ll get to know the person behind the champion.

The series traces the victories and defeats in the life of one of the last ambassadors of the sport in Brazil and one of the greatest idols of all time. It is the journey of a boy from Porto Alegre who conquers the international scene, becoming one of the most awarded footballers in the world.

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The fifth season of Machos Alfa also arrives (April 17)

This is the week of the great return (also) of Machos Alfa, the Spanish comedy series that gave rise to the Italian remake “Maschi veri”.

After trying to reinvent masculinity and coexistence, the Alpha Machos collide with reality: divorces, custody battles, campers, mortgages and the common “patriarchal pact”, a grand plan to be happy together with friends. While Santi lives his single life in an increasingly radical way, Pedro lets himself be overwhelmed by a new romantic relationship, Luis is tormented by divorce proceedings and Raúl sinks into the vortex of deconstruction. On the opposite side, Luz, Daniela and Esther don’t miss anything: disastrous dates, a feet OnlyFans and finally, a course to “recover” femininity.