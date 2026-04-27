The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

This week we say goodbye to April and welcome May 2026. The heat is coming, summer is around the corner and Netflix has lots of new things planned for its audience, especially this week which runs from April 27th to May 1st. There’s no big return this time – last week, however, there were many series that returned to Netflix with a subsequent season – but only new things are arriving to be discovered. This is a week dedicated to romance, action and animation.

Here’s what not to miss. There’s something for all tastes.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The film about happiness “The Café of Crazy Joy”, based on a bestseller

A female story on the theme of happiness that mixes the themes of love, friendship, irony and surprises. Based on Emma Hamberg’s bestseller, “The Coffee of Crazy Joy” comes out on Netflix on April 29, after also being released in cinemas, and tells the story of Agneta.

She has just turned forty-nine, her children have left home, her job at the transport agency is boring and she feels invisible. Her husband, on the other hand, gave meaning to life by taking ice-cold baths and speeding around on an expensive bicycle. Desperate to escape the monotony of everyday life, Agneta abandons her safe life in Sweden to work as an au pair for a Swedish boy in France. But there will be many twists and turns.

The coffee of crazy joy: what to expect

“Man on Fire” if you are a fan of action thrillers (based on the books)

Arrives on April 30th on Netflix, stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) and is based on the book series by AJ Quinnell. It tells the story of John Creasy. Once a highly trained Special Forces mercenary capable of surviving even the most desperate situations, Creasy is now afflicted with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Determined to fight his own inner demons, the man embarks on a path of redemption. But before he can adjust to his new life he finds himself back in the heat of action, where he will have to fight harder than ever.

Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance: What to Expect

Swapped – In your place: if you love animated films (about friendship)

A comedy about the friendship between a small woodland creature (voiced in the original version by Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple). These natural enemies of the valley suddenly switch bodies and must work together (getting into each other’s fur and feathers) to survive the most exciting adventure of their lives.

A colorful film that will warm your heart.

The best animated series on Netflix