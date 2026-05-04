The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

May 2026 has just begun, summer is around the corner and Netflix has lots of new things planned for its audience, especially this week which goes from 4 to 10 May. There are many new TV series and films coming up and also two pleasant returns. This is a week dedicated to crime, thriller and romance.

Here’s what not to miss. There’s something for all tastes.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The crime “The Chestnut Man” returns after 5 years (7 May)

After 5 years from its debut on Netflix, the crime thriller “The Chestnut Man” returns. What will happen in the new chapter of the series? A forty-one year old woman disappears. When the police analyze her digital tracks, they discover that she has been stalked for months. The yet-to-be-identified culprit unintentionally played hide-and-seek with her, surveilling her and sending her not only pictures and videos, but also a seemingly innocent nursery rhyme-like song.

When the woman is found murdered, it becomes clear that this case may be linked to the similar unsolved murder of a seventeen-year-old student found dead two years earlier. But what is the connection between the two victims? And when will the culprit start “playing” hide and seek again?

Mark Hess and Naia Thulin once again lead the investigation, but the relationship between the two detectives is complicated.

The chestnut man: why recover this series

“Legends”, a new English thriller series arrives (May 7)

In the early 1990s, the British Customs Agency is losing the battle against drug smuggling at the country’s borders. The solution is ingenious: employ a small team of undercover customs agents in a top secret operation. Their mission is to infiltrate the most dangerous drug gangs in the country. These are not trained spies, but ordinary men and women from across the UK, equipped with only basic training and tasked with creating new identities in the world of crime. Hence the name “Legends”.

The best thriller series on Netflix

Turkish romance series “Thank You, Next” returns (May 8)

Remember the 2024 Turkish series, “Thank You, Next”? A romantic story that had many people glued to the screen. This week it returns to Netflix with its third season. What to expect? After a relationship that turned her life upside down, Leyla comes to terms with her past and discovers an unexpected bond. This time he will experience love and life on his own terms.