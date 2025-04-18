The series and movies to see on Netflix this Easter weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend ranging from 11 to 13 April 2025.

The gardener (if you have not yet seen it) because everyone is talking about it

Let’s start from the most viewed Netflix series in Italy of the moment: the Spanish thriller The gardener. If you are among the few to have not yet seen it we recommend it but simply to build your opinion and to spend an evening without too many pretensions since, in our opinion, the series is not as exceptional as some think. The story he tells is that of a boy who cannot experience emotions after a car accident had as a child. This defect, however, is useful in his hidden profession of killer. But what will happen when he falls in love with the girl he has to kill?

If you love thriller: the Swedish series “Glaskupan – The glass dome”

If you love the classic Swedish thrillers you cannot miss the Glaskupan series – the glass dome, conceived by the Swedish writer of successful yellows Camilla Läckberg. In a Swedish village in the balance between tradition and modernization, Lejla returns to the house of his childhood causing tensions among the inhabitants of the place. For Lejla this return is marked by something much more left and intimidating than it could never have imagined. As a child she was held prisoner by a stranger, locked up under a glass dome. Now another girl has disappeared without leaving a trace. While Lejla investigates the case, he also has to face his inner demons and a part of his story he has tried to forget. Are the analogies between Lejla’s past and the girl’s disappearance are just a chilling coincidence? Or is the story by repeating?

If you like western: ransom canyon

Let’s move on to the Western genre that returns to Netflix after the success of American Primeval with the Ransom Canyon series. Love, loss and loyalty collide with the background of Texas Hill Country Red Mesa. With three dynasties of families of breeders who compete for the control of the territory, their lives and their inheritance are threatened by external forces willing to destroy their lifestyle. At the center of the story is the stoic breeder Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healed by a heartbreaking loss and is looking for revenge. The only glimmer of hope of Staten lies in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’grady (Mink Kelly), a long -standing family friend and owner of the local dance hall. But while the battle to save Ransom raged, a mysterious cowboy arrives in the city that brings to the light of the past of the past. While the grip shakes, Staten fights to protect the land on which he lives and the only love that can free him from the demons that persecute him.

If you love movies on real stories: Ihostage

Ihostage It is a compelling thriller inspired by the shocking seizure of hostages to the Apple Store in Amsterdam in 2022. Directed by Bobby Boets (the golden hour, Mocro Maffia) with a screenplay by Simon de Waal (the golden hour, Sleepers), the film follows a Bulgarian man involved in a situation of life or death when an attacking attacker holds the group of people present. in the building. Ihostage It is an exciting story full of tension that speaks of courage, survival and the permanent impact of terror through the eyes of the attacker, hostages and rescuers.

If you cannot do without the Turkish series: Encyclopedia of Istanbul

There is a new Turkish series on Netflix ready to conquer you. Encyclopedia of Istanbul follows two women, Zehra and Nesrin, belonging to different generations and cultural contexts, whose desires, secrets and lies unfold in a deeply distinct way. Zehra moves to Istanbul to study at the university: it is looking for accommodation, a new life and its own identity. On the contrary, Nesrin has renounced the sense of belonging and tries to free himself almost from any link, in particular from what unites it to the city of Istanbul.

If you are a fan of documentaries on attacks: American Terror, the attack by Oklahoma City

And finally, if you love documentaries on the attacks here comes American Terror, the attack by Oklahoma City, a compelling documentary that traces the shocking 1995 attack on the Federal headquarters of Oklahoma City, the deepest of internal terrorism in the US history.

