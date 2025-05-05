The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 5 April to 11 May 2025.

The second season of the reality The Devil’s Plan (6 May)

Fourteen brilliant minds meet to measure themselves in an intense week of strategy games and win the 500 million won up for grabs. As Crème de la Crème of the brains, the participants must beat the other competitors in cunning and eliminate them to be crowned winners. Get ready for this reality show you will keep you glued to the screen.

The last chapter of the wandering bullet saga (7 May)

The third and last chapter of the “Vagante bullet” trilogy arrives this week. Lino comes out of prison with a single goal: to do justice to Charas. Together with Julia, he launches himself on the trail of Areski, who returned to France and now in the sights of the commander Resz and his. The result is an adrenaline chase, made of fragile alliances and intense clashes. This time the old enemies will be forced to join forces to survive and bring the truth to light.

The romantic series from the novel by Judy Blume, forever (8 May)

News of the week is the romantic series inspired by the revolutionary novel by Judy Blume “forever” (1975) which is reinterpreted by Mara Brock Akil for the new generations. In this epic love story set in Los Angeles in 2018, two black teenagers explore relationships and identities through a complicated path made of a series of first times.

The documentary on Karol G (9 May)

For lovers of music and documentaries, the docufilm dedicated to Karol G. “Karol G: Mañana Fue Muy Bonito” arrives is a documentary that traces Karol’s ascent from the humble origins in Medellín, Colombia, to global celebrity, showing with a historic record tour in the stadiums that the critics were wrong. This feature film offers a rare look at the determination, talent and tireless working ethics that have made Karol G a superstar, opening the way to future generations of Latin women.

The Indian romantic series, The Royals (9 May)

There is also a new romantic series made in India, The Royals. When Prince Aviraaj Singh, pole player, lover of pleasures and parties and heir to the throne of Morpur meets the successful CEO Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, neurotic and efficient, sparks fly … and insults. The two relieved reluctantly to save his dysfunctional family from bankruptcy and protect her startup, leader in the sector of luxury hospitality in India, from unscrupulous financial intermediaries. The world of aristocracy in decline and that of capitalism in the rise converge and give life to a vortex of contrasting ambitions, with a sensual love story and perfect moments of style for Instagram.

“The Royals” is a carefree romantic comedy, topped with the fairytale atmospheres of the royal palace under the scorching sun.

The Film Nonnas (May 9)

And finally the new film Dramedy Nonnas arrives. After the loss of the mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant and taking on a group of local grandmothers as cooks.

