The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 12 to 18 May 2025.

A new comedy arrives: Bad Thoughts (May 13)

A new series that focuses on black humor: Bad Thoughts. In this gloomy comedy series of six episodes, Tom Segura explores situations and patterns unthinkable within a cinematographic world.

There is a new thriller on gambling: Kakegurui (May 15)

“Kakegurui” is a dramatic thriller that follows the students of a college for the global elite whose hierarchy is determined by clandestine gambling. When the mysterious Yumeko arrives in the middle of the semester, he soon ends up in the sights of the powerful student advice because of his game skill, while his thirst for revenge threatens to secretly subvert the status quo of the school.

The Turkish series Thank You, Next with the second season (May 15)

He returns with his second season, the acclaimed Turkish romantic series Thank You, Next. After leaving Ömer on their wedding day and cutting him out of his life, Leyla continues his way with his closest friends and new neighbors, between new decisions, in a new house in a new neighborhood. In the meantime he loses his head for Cem Murathan, who never stops courting her, and begins to go out with him. While this relationship has an impact on Ömer and others, Leyla begins to meet Cem and make him open a closed door of his past.

The fourth and highly anticipated season of Love, Death & Robots (May 15) comes out

Gladiators dinosaurs, cats that plot and Rockstar puppets: it can only be Love, Death & Robots. The fourth volume presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator – Dark destiny) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer) sees the return of Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) as head of the supervision of the direction for ten surprising short films showing the characteristic and rewarded style of the series, made of avant -garde animation, Horror, science fiction and humor. Put your belts!

There is a new Nordic Crime: Reservatet – La Riserva (May 15)

And for lovers of Nordic crime, there is Reveret – the reserve. The story? When the young Filipino Au Pair Ruby disappears from one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Denmark north of Copenhagen, a neighbor named Cecilie is increasingly convinced that something happened. Even the girl on a par with Cecilie begins to investigate the voices circulating among the many au pairs in the area, while the suspicions that it is a crime increase.

However, the case of the disappearance foreign is not very important for the police and the new Aicha investigator needs help. Cecilie and Angel come forward and privileges and hierarchies of power are slowly exposed in the splendid homes of the neighborhood. But Cecilie’s commitment to discover the truth is put to the test when Ruby’s disappearance reveals connections with Cecilie’s same family, forcing her to face her blind points and to see the family and the environment in which her children is growing in a completely different light.

