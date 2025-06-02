The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 2 to 8 June 2025.

The Ginny and Georgia series returns with the third season (June 5)

After a long wait, this first week of June 2025 arrives, the third season of Ginny and Georgia. What should we expect? Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding, ruining the fairytale ending and pointing the spotlight on the Miller as never before. Ginny and Georgia have always been against the world, but the world has never attacked them in this way. Now Ginny must understand which side to be when the situation becomes critical and whether to really face the world together with her friend.

A new crime thriller series comes out: shadows in the water (June 6)

A new Australian thriller series comes out this week on Netflix: shadows in the water. Kieran Elliott’s life changes forever when two people drown and a girl disappears in his town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, Kieran returns with his young family and the sense of guilt that still torments him resurfaces. The tragic discovery of the body of a young woman on the beach upsets the community again and the investigations on her death threaten to reveal secret secrets kept hidden, the truth about the disappeared adolescent and a killer hidden among the inhabitants.

The new Thriller of Tyler Perry debuts: Straw – without exit

The world of a single mother sink into the chaos and her day goes badly to the worse until she becomes catastrophic, while fighting to take care of her sick daughter. Pushed on the edge of the abyss by a world that seems indifferent to its existence, it is forced to face impossible choices in a society that offers it any security network.

There is also a new action movie, Ko (June 6)

For lovers of action movies, what’s about? Bastien (Ciryl Gane) has conducted a prison life since he involuntarily killed his opponent Enzo during a mixed martial arts meeting three years earlier. Enzo’s widow traces him and asks him for help: Bastien is his only hope of saving Léo (Maleauume Paquin), the teenager son who disappeared in the neighborhoods of northern Marseille. Bastien starts in his research and meets Kenza (Alice Belaïdi), a young policeman ready for anything to defeat the new crime lords in the city. Léo is in serious danger and the time holds.

And also a new South Korean thriller series: Mercy for None (6 June)

And finally, this first week of June also gives us a new South Korean thriller: Mercy for None. The vindictive Sicario of the Gi-Jun mafia returns after eleven years of exile to hunt his brother’s killers and unleash his fury on the criminal world of Seoul.

