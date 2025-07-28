The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

This is a week dedicated to love, this, on Netflix. In fact, one of the most anticipated romantic comedies of the year is coming but also a new comedy series and much more. Like every Monday, our usual appointment with the most awaited Netflix outings of the week returns and here’s what you will find in the Netflix catalog in the next few days and you shouldn’t miss.

A new comedy arrives on reinventing themselves in adulthood “Leanne” (31 July)

If you love comedy on women who, after a love crisis, reinvent themselves then Leanne is the right choice for you. It is an American series that tells Leanne’s life (Leanne Morgan) who is distorted when the husband with whom she has been married for 33 years suddenly leaves her for another woman. Supported by the family, including the inseparable sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to accept chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places. This moving comedy shows that it is never too late to rewrite your story.

And there is also a new thriller series, “Marked” (31 July)

Thriller lovers is about to arrive this week a new series full of twists and suspense: “Marked”. What’s talking about? A security guard of a port van agrees to act as a mole in a robbery to save her daughter. But when it is betrayed, it becomes more ruthless than all its new enemies.

The romantic film with Sofia Carson “My year in Oxford” (1 August) comes out

He is highly anticipated and ready to make you fall in love. “My year in Oxford” is the new Netflix Rom-com with two exceptional protagonists: Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts) and Corey Mylchreatest that the Netflix audience learned to love thanks to his interpretation of Giorgio III in the miniseries Queen Carlottaspin-off of Bridgengeron. The plot? This is the love story between a student (Carson) and its progressor (Mylchreest). An overwhelming love but who will have to deal with the institutional role of him and with other characters who could put this couple in crisis.

