The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and as usual our appointment returns with the most awaited and interesting Netflix releases of the week. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 10 to 16 March 2025.

The comedy/thriller series welcome to the family (12 March)

We start the week with a new series that mixes the thriller tones with the comedy and arrives directly from Mexico. Let’s talk about “Welcome to the family”, a title that tells the story of Cristina, a single mother who sees her life quietly crumble when she discovers that her father used the house as a guarantee for a debt with the mafia. After her sudden death, Cristina will have to try to save her home. Determined to recover what belongs to her, it unites the forces with Luciana, the father’s wife, and together they devise a risky plan to deceive the mafia. Their idea plans to hide the body of the father and to falsify his testament. However, they must use cunning to prevent a nearby Ficcanaso and a policeman in love discover the truth in this comedy full of intertwining and unexpected situations.

The Crime/Thriller teenagence series (March 13)

Get ready for a very intense series. Adolescence is the new Netflix crime/thriller starring the English actor Stephen Graham who tells the story of how the balance of a family is upset when a thirteen -year -old boy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who attends her school. Stephen Graham plays Jamie’s father and “legal guardian”, Eddie Miller. Ashley Walters plays inspector Luke Bascombs, while Erin Doherty is Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to the case of Jamie.

The science fiction film with Millie Bobby Brown the Electric State (March 14)

And finally, the debut of the new science fiction film by the Russian brothers with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, The Electric State is very attentive. Set after a robot revolt in an alternative version of the nineties, The Electric State follows an orphan adolescent who ventures in the American west in search of the little brother in the company of a robot similar to a cartoon, a smuggler and the latter.

