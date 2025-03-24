The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 24 to 30 March 2025.

The thriller series “Atrapados – in trap”, from the novel by Harlan Coben (March 26)

Let’s start with a new thriller series “Atrapados”, taken from the novel of the same name of the American writer Harlan Coben, name behind many successful titles of Netflix as the success miniseries a deception too much or Missing You. History? In Bariloche, the city of Argentine Patagonia, the journalist Ema Garay rises to the limelight of digital media by denouncing the criminals who manage to evade the law. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Leo Mercer, a respected figure of the community who becomes the main suspect in his investigations on the disappearance of a sixteen year old. While looking for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her demons.

Atrapados: cast, trailer, plot

The reality show “Million Dollar Secret” (March 26)

A new reality show ready to amaze you arrives on Netflix and will come out this week. It is titled Million Dollar Secret and is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous seal on a lake, where they find a mysterious welcome gift in each rooms: a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains one million dollars, which the guest will be able to keep on the other hand to remain anonymous. Diabolical games will reveal clues to the bill of the millionaire, who will have to do everything to maintain his secret from one million dollars.

The best reality shows on Netflix

The True Crime “From Rockstar to Assassin: the Cantat case” (March 27)

For lovers of Docuserie True Crime it is unmissable “from Rockstar to murderer: the Cantat case”. We are in the summer of 2003: France witnesses the live arrest of Bertrand Cantat, charismatic icon of the French rock and frontman of the Band Noir Désir, following a violent dispute with her partner, the actress Marie Trintignant, who leaves her in life. The case immediately divides French public opinion: some consider it a tragic accident, while others condemn the unforgivable brutality of the beatings. Since then the case has continued to re -emerge, with the mysterious suicide of Kristina Rady, Bertrand Cantat’s wife, and new revelations about the singer’s behavior.

The best True Crime documents on Netflix

The second season of “Michelle Buteau: Survival of the Thickest” (March 27)

Survival of the Thickest returns with his second season this week. It is a comedy that follows the story of Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Mavis is a black woman, Giuica and single recently (not by choice!) Who finds himself unexpectedly having to reconstruct his life as a stylist. Facing various difficulties, it is determined not only to survive, but to thrive with the support of the family he has chosen and showing off a positive body attitude, a nice neckline and lip gloss. This comedy script is taken from the acclaimed collection of Buteau stories.

The romantic film “The list of my desires” (March 28)

For all fans of romantic comedies, the wish list is a title not to be missed. The plot? When the mother pushes her to complete the wish list she had written as a child, Alex Rose undertakes a path that will arouse the rice and cry of the audience while the young woman discovers family secrets and finds love, as well as herself.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The Spanish series in “manual for young ladies” (28 March)

And, last but not least, there is the new Spanish series in Bridgerton style costume. What’s talking about? We are in Madrid in 1880. Elena Bianda is the most requested company of the city. Despite the young age he has already helped more than twenty girls to find pretenders and boyfriends at the height. His success is due to the severe moral guide that he provides families, while remaining in tune with the concerns of the young women to whom he acts as a mentor: a delicate balance that masterfully master. Seeing his protected walking towards the altar is the purpose of his life. Everything changes, however, when Mencía arrives at home and finds himself responsible for three sisters.

The best costume series on Netflix