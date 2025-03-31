The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from March 31 to April 6, 2025.

The second season of the rap show new scene (March 31)

The rap show new scene returns to Netflix with its second season a year after the debut of the first standard chapter. New young rappers will compete with bars, improvisations, performances to win the title of new representative of the contemporary Italian rap scene. Judging the competitors will be Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain as judges. How will it end and who will be the winner of New Scene 2? We will find out soon but, meanwhile, the first episodes of the talent show will be broadcast from Monday 31 March. Among the guest stars of this new season are Willie Peyote, Kffa, Sick Luke, Luchè, Bresh and many others.

The new film with Vincent Cassell, Banger (April 2)

This week arrives on Netflix a new French comedy starring Vincent Cassell. What’s talking about? The DJ now in scroll decline (Vincent Cassel) seems to be the only one who does not understand that his days of glory are over. When the eccentric French intelligence agent Rose (Laura Fertpin) offers him the possibility of getting rid of the young rival on the ridge of the wave Vestax (Mister V), Scorpex glimpses the opportunity to return to the top with the bang.

Medical Drama Pulse (April 3)

Lovers of Grey’s Anatomy and Medical Drama, keep ready because a new Netflix series is about to get to satisfy your desire for amorous intrigues, clinical cases and personal dramas in the rooms of the emergency room of an American hospital. It is titled Pulse and tells the story of a doctor’s doctor who suddenly finds himself at the head of the traumatology department of the Miami hospital and will have to do everything to conquer the trust of colleagues, overcome his insecurities and demonstrate to himself that he is the right person for this role. All this while he has a hidden relationship with his boss and while the city is in the grip of a terrible hurricane.

The new South Korean thriller Karma, with a well -known face of Squid Game (April 4)

And finally, here are also satisfied with the enthusiasts of K-Drama and Thriller who can also find the new South Korean title this week on Netflix. What is it about? Of a thriller crime loaded with tension where six people are trapped in an unstoppable karmic loop, each bound by reckless choices that go out of control. And it did not end here because in the cast there is a well -known face of Squid Game.

