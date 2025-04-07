The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 7 to 13 April 2025.

Bad Influence: the dark side of young influencers (April 9)

Bad Influence: the dark side of young influencers, a new documentary arrives on Netflix dedicated to the very current theme of influencers who tells the story of the influencer Piper Rockelle. Millions of dollars. Hundreds of accusations. This explosive docuerie explores the dark world of young influencers, focusing on the disturbing accusations of abuses concerning the popular celebrity of the internet Piper Rockelle and her mother manager Tiffany Smith.

Black Mirror 7 (April 10)

This week is the return to Netflix of one of the most loved series ever by the public of the streaming platform; Black Mirror who returns with his seventh season. Six new episodes of the gloomy and satirical anthological series of Charlie Brooker arrive including a sequel to the science fiction adventure Uss Callister. ​

The Moonrise Soul Series (April 10)

If you love souls know that it debuts on Netflix this week Moonrise, the new series deals with the novel of the same name by Tou Ubukata (author of “Tenchi Meisatsu”). What happens when the peaceful existence on earth is threatened by the desire for independence of the moon? It is the scenario of Moonrise, a ambitious animated series coming on April 10th. Directed by Masashi Koizuka (season 2 and 3 of The Attack of the Giants) and produced by Wit Studio, this new science fiction series boasts the surprising concept of the characters of the manga Hiromu Arakawa (“Fullmetal Alchemist”, “Silver Spoon”). An extraordinary original work was born from the union of these talents.

The Spanish thriller series: the gardener (11 April)

Among the Netflix news this week there is also a new Spanish thriller series starring a well -known face of elite, Alvaro Rico. The series tells the story of Elmer and her mother, the oppressive China Jurado, owner of a nursery that serves as a cover for another successful business: the engagement of Sicari. Killing is easy for Elmer, because because of an accident he feels no emotion, but when he prepares the murder of the fascinating teacher of asylum violet, he falls in love with her. Elmer must therefore learn to love while the mother does everything possible to get out of Violeta.

