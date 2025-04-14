The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 14 to 20 April 2025.

The new Swedish thriller series: Glaskupan – The glass dome (April 15)

Designed by the Swedish writer of successful yellows Camilla Läckberg, Glaskupan – The glass dome is a thriller series that tells the story of Lejla, a woman who returns to the home of her childhood, in a Swedish village poised between tradition and modernization, causing tensions between the inhabitants of the place.

For Lejla this return is marked by something much more left and intimidating than it could never have imagined. As a child she was held prisoner by a stranger, locked up under a glass dome. Now another girl has disappeared without leaving a trace. While Lejla investigates the case, he also has to face his inner demons and a part of his story he has tried to forget. Are the analogies between Lejla’s past and the girl’s disappearance are just a chilling coincidence? Or is the story by repeating?

The new Western series: Ransom Canyon (April 17)

Lovers of the Wester series, Netflix gives us a new story of Cowboys: Ransom Canyon, a story where love, loss and loyalty collide with the background of Texas Hill Country’s Red Mesa. With three dynasties of families of breeders who compete for the control of the territory, their lives and their inheritance are threatened by external forces willing to destroy their lifestyle. At the center of the story is the stoic breeder Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healed by a heartbreaking loss and is looking for revenge.

The only glimmer of hope of Staten lies in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’grady (Mink Kelly), a long -standing family friend and owner of the local dance hall. But while the battle to save Ransom raged, a mysterious cowboy arrives in the city that brings to the light of the past of the past. While the grip shakes, Staten fights to protect the land on which he lives and the only love that can free him from the demons that persecute him.

The American Terror documentary: the attack by Oklahoma City (April 18)

If you are passionate about documentaries, however, Netflix proposes a new true story: the attack by Oklahoma City in the mid -90s. This compelling documentary retraces the shocking 1995 attack on the Federal headquarters of Oklahoma City, the most lethal internal terrorism act in US history.

The Thriller movie: Ihostage (April 18)

Ihostage It is a compelling thriller inspired by the shocking seizure of hostages to the Apple Store in Amsterdam in 2022. Directed by Bobby Boets (the golden hour, Mocro Maffia) with a screenplay by Simon de Waal (the golden hour, Sleepers), the film follows a Bulgarian man involved in a situation of life or death when an attacking attacker holds the group of people present. in the building. Ihostage It is an exciting story full of tension that speaks of courage, survival and the permanent impact of terror through the eyes of the attacker, hostages and rescuers.

