The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 21 to 27 April 2025.

The documentary on Carlos Alcaraz (April 23)

Netflix’s serial week begins with a documentary dedicated to one of the strongest tennis players of the moment, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz is a documentary produced by Morena Films for Netflix on the youngest number 1 in the history of tennis. While following Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 season to get to know the young prodigy better who has revolutionized the world of sport, we discover the life of one of the strongest sportsmen in the world, on the tennis and off the field. An incredible exploration seen from the eyes of Alcaraz himself.

The Japanese Bullet Traint Explosion – Reboot of the film that inspired Speed ​​(23 April)

This new week of April 2025 begins not only in the name of sport with the documentary on the Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz but also in the name of adrenaline with the debut of the new Japanese film Bullet Train Explosion, a reboot of the original feature film “The Bullet Train” of 50 years ago that inspired the Hollywood grid champion “Speed”.

Director Shinji Higuchi, known for having combined spectacular images and human tragedies in works such as “Shin Godzilla”, creates another thriller full of panic and suspense, describing the intense battles of those who struggle to save human lives in extreme conditions. The film is starring Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, who finds director Higuchi after “Doomsday: The Sinking of Japan”. With the special collaboration of East Japan Railway Company, production has used high -speed trains and real railway structures to create extremely realistic images, enriched with cutting -edge visual effects.

This high voltage thriller and suspense loaded will hold spectators with breath suspended from start to finish.

The grand finale of You (April 24)

But the great most beautiful return of this week (and certainly the most awaited) is that of the you series with Penn Badgley who gives the public its final chapter.

In a fifth and last season Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happy ending but then his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of the past and dark desires.

The action thriller with Tom Hardy, Havoc (April 25)

And this week arrives on Netflix also an adrenaline action thriller starring Tom Hardy written and directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid – Redemption, Gangs of London). The story? It is that of Walker (Tom Hardy), a disillusioned detective who struggles to make his way into the underworld that threatens to take control of the entire city. In the aftermath of a drug trafficking gone wrong, Walker finds himself with different factions on the heels: a vindictive criminal organization, a corrupt politician and his colleagues. When he tries to save the son of the politician, whose involvement in drug dealing begins to reveal a deep network of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.

