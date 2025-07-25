The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

Don’t you know what to choose this weekend on Netflix? We give you a hand with our usual appointment with all the best of the TV series and movies to watch on the weekend Netflix. Get ready for great returns, interesting news but above all beautiful emotions.

But we enter detail to discover the unmissable titles on the streaming platform this weekend ranging from 25 to 27 July 2025.

There is the grand finale of The Sandman and getting lost this wonder would be a real shame

What can I say, The Sandman is a fantasy gender excellence and his ending is a real masterpiece. In fact, the last five episodes of the series inspired by Neil Gaiman’s comics have arrived on Netflix and expect great things from Morfeo, his eternal brothers, the kingdom of dreams and that of the vigil.

This series is confirmed, from the beginning to the end, an amazing work capable of involving mind and heart in a timeless story and who knows how to speak of universal, profound and current values with incredible communication force. If you have never seen it, run to recover it from the first season, if you are a fan of this series, enjoy the grand finale that gives us.

The ending of The Sandman is amazing

There is a new perfect Turkish series for those looking for lightness and a pleasant Guilty Pleasure

If you are looking for lightness, light -heartedness but also a beautiful reflection on life and the time that passes for “letters from the past”, a Turkish series that tells the story of a woman who finds, after many years, a letter written by herself younger during a task of literature. It will be this found letter and the sensations that will trigger in the woman to change her life forever. In the cast of the series there is also an actress of bitter land. It is Selin Yeninci, Saniye Taşkın in the soap.

Letters from the past: what to expect

There is a new existential thriller on the theme of appearance

If, on the other hand, you want a film that makes you think about the theme of appearance and investigates women’s psychology then “A Normal Woman” is the right choice for you. What’s talking about? When her life is shocked by an unidentified disease, a worldly woman must reveal the mystery that surrounds her before completely losing the perception of itself.

To Normal Woman: what it is about and why look at it